Genshin Impact 4.4 official banners: Xianyun, Gaming, Nahida, and rerun releases

HoYoverse has officially announced the banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The content will introduce two playable characters, namely Xianyun and Gaming. The former is a 5-star Anemo unit and a Catalyst user. Meanwhile, Gaming is a new 4-star Pyro unit that will make hi0s first-ever in-game appearance in version 4.4. Both are pretty popular characters and many players are looking forward to playing them.

Besides Gaming and Xianyun, version 4.4 will also feature three other 5-star units, namely Xiao, Yae Miko, and Nahida. This article will cover the complete banner schedule for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update.

Xianyun and Gaming will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.4

Phase I (January 21, 2024 - February 21, 2024)

Phase I banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured in the first phase of version 4.4:

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

Xianyun is an Anemo character who uses a Catalyst. She will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.4 alongside Nahida, who will get her second rerun banner. This half will also feature a new 4-star Pyro unit called Gaming. It is worth adding that he is a Claymore user.

New weapon for Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

With that out of the way, here are the 5-star weapons that will be on rate-up in Phase I:

Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

Crane's Echoing Call is Xianyun's new signature weapon. It provides a ton of ATK% and buffs the party members' Plunging Attack DMG. Furthermore, Nahida's A Thousand Floating Dreams will be featured on the Weapon Event Wish during the first half.

Phase II (February 21, 2024 - March 13, 2024)

Phase II banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase II will feature the following characters:

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Xiao will get his fourth rerun banner in the second phase, which shouldn't be surprising since he always returns during the Lantern Rite Festival. Additionally, Yae Miko will get a surprise rerun in this patch.

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Kagura's Verity (Image via HoYoverse)

While HoYoverse has not announced it, Travelers can expect the following items to be on Epitome Invocation Event Wish since they are signature weapons:

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Kagura's Verity (5-star Catalyst)

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's signature Polearm and is one of the best in the game. Meanwhile, Kagura's Verity is Yae Miko's signature Catalyst with a pretty high CRIT DMG stat.