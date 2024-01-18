Genshin Impact may introduce 5-star weapon gift packs as directly purchasable items, as per leaks

A couple of new leaks suggest that Genshin Impact might introduce a gift pack system that will let Travelers purchase some 5-star weapons from the in-game shop. The leaks come from Little Teyvat and Genshin Meow, whose track record is pretty decent, so the information is fairly credible. However, the leakers don't mention when this change will be implemented.

According to the rumors, the weapons will be purchasable using Genesis Crystals, similar to the character skins and Adventurer's supply bundles. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new rumored 5-star weapon gift packs.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest 5-star weapons will be purchasable from the shop

According to the latest leaks from Little Teyvat and Genshin Meow, the officials might add new gift packs featuring 5-star weapons as purchasable items in the shop. Unfortunately, whether these bundles will include a few specific options or all the weapons is unclear.

As mentioned, the leaks do not mention when this change will likely be implemented, so Travelers can only wait for an official announcement. Considering the leakers' track record, this rumor can be considered slightly reliable for now.

Another leak by @white__fx1 claims that Xiao's signature Polearm, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, will be added to the supply bundles in the shop and will be purchasable using Genesis Crystals. Since the PJWS is a Standard Banner weapon, permanent weapons will presumably be available in these gift packs.

Some in the community also speculate that this might be Genshin Impact's way of making the signature weapons of permanent characters available, such as Dehya's Beacon of the Reed Sea and Tighnari's Hunter's Path.

This won't be the first time HoYoverse has changed the banner system. Initially, the Weapon Event Wishes did not have the Epitomized Path system, so there was no way to guarantee a specific 5-star weapon from the summonings until the version 2.0 update.

Furthermore, each patch only used to feature two 5-star characters. However, this changed in version 2.3, when HoYoverse introduced double banners with Eula and Albedo's rerun, making it three limited 5-star units in the same update. Finally, version 2.4 featured four Character Event Wishes for the first time. So, HoYoverse might make more changes in the future.

That said, the 5-star weapon gift packs are only based on leaks, so Genshin Impact players must take it with a grain of salt.