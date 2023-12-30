Genshin Impact 4.5 banners: Chiori, Albedo, and more leaks

Chiori is likely an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. As per the latest leaks from Little_Teyvat, she is expected to be released as a playable unit in version 4.5. The ongoing version 4.3's Roses and Musket flagship confirmed that Chiori has a Geo vision, which she wears on her waist. Additionally, she is expected to be a Geo support unit.

It is also speculated that Albedo might get a rerun alongside Chiori in version 4.5. On that note, here's everything Travelers need to know about the banners in Genshin Impact 4.5. The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leak suggests Chiori and Albedo will get banners in Genshin Impact 4.5

According to the leaks via Little_Teyvat, Chiori will likely be released in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, which is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. In addition, this leaker claims that Albedo might get a rerun banner in this patch as well. 4.5's banner order is not known at the moment, but depending on its phase, their banner is likely to be released on one of the following days:

Phase I: March 13, 2024

Phase II: April 3, 2024

As per Little_Teyvat's leaks, Chiori will be the only new playable unit in version 4.5. Furthermore, the owner of the Chioriya Boutique will likely be a 5-star character. According to X post by @white__fx1, she is expected to be a Sword user and a Geo support unit. It is also speculated that Chiori's kit will likely be based on her total Defense, which isn't new for Geo characters.

@white__fx1 has claimed that one of her Elemental Burst abilities will increase the Shield Strength of the shield formed by triggering Crystalize. If this is true, it is safe to assume that she could be a proper support unit for Navia, who also relies on the Crystalize reaction.

Interestingly, Albedo is also a Geo unit that scales on Defense and is a very good support for the President of Spina di Rosula. That means that this patch might feature two amazing support units for Navia. At any rate, the version 4.5 banner and Chiori's release info are based on leaks, so Travelers should take everything with a grain of salt.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. Travelers can expect Chiori's drip marketing to happen on the game's official social media platform on or around January 29, 2024.