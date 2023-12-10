Best teammates for Navia in Genshin Impact

Navia is a 5-star Claymore unit in Genshin Impact. She is a Geo character with a very interesting playstyle. Her kit relies on the Crystalize reaction to create Elemental Shards and increase her damage. Furthermore, one of her talents allows her to form parties with characters from elements other than Geo. This opens up several potential team comps for the president of Spina di Rosula.

However, using double Geo with Navia is still ideal since it unlocks the Geo Resonance, which increases the shield strength and her Geo DMG. This article will feature some of the best characters that you can pair with Navia in Genshin Impact.

Best characters to use with Navia in Genshin Impact

1) Albedo

Albedo is arguably the best Geo support unit to use with Navia in Genshin Impact. He provides nearly everything that she needs for more damage output. Albedo's Elemental Skill summons a Geo construct that periodically deals damage to enemies inside its AoE and also triggers the Crystalize reaction to create Elemental Shards for the president of Spina di Rosula.

Albedo is a good sub-DPS unit and can deal a good amount of damage himself. He can also be played as a battery to solve the team's energy issues.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli is another great Geo support option for Navia in Genshin Impact. While not as good as Albedo in creating the Elemental Shards, he is useful in other ways. Pairing up Zhongli with Navia will unlock the Geo Resonance, further increasing the former's shield strength and the latter's Geo damage.

In addition, the Geo Archon can reduce the enemy's elemental resistance for more DPS. Zhongli is also easy to build and is very F2P friendly, so he is highly recommended if you don't have Albedo or are not comfortable dodging.

3) Furina

Furina provides a ton of damage buffs and, being a Hydro unit fits into many teams in Genshin Impact. Creating Elemental Shards is also easy with her since her Hydro Mimics are always attacking the enemy. Thus, if you're looking for a unit that can significantly boost Navia's damage and deal off-field damage, the Regina of All Waters is the one you need.

However, the only issue with using Furina is the HP drain. Thus, it is recommended to run a healer as well, preferably a Pyro or Cryo like Bennett and Charlotte, to get max buff stacks from Navia's passive.

4) Yun Jin

Yun Jin is an amazing support to increase the Normal Attack DMG and is a viable support option for Navia in Genshin Impact. However, use her only if you don't have Albedo or Zhongli because you need at least two characters from Pyro, Hydro, Electro, and Cryo in the team to get the most out of Navia's passive.

Running Yun Jin with a Favonius Lance or any other battery unit is also ideal for solving the team's energy issues.

5) Bennett

Since Navia scales on her ATK, Bennett is a great support unit for her. He is easy to build and is a 4-star unit, making him more accessible than most characters on this list. It is worth noting that Navia's passive infuses her weapon with Geo after she casts her Elemental Skill, and it cannot be overridden. This means that even if Benny is C6, you can use him with her.

In addition, Bennett can also be a healer for the team when the need arrives. As mentioned earlier, he is a good option to use if you are already using Furina.