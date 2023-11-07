Genshin Impact Navia kit leaks: Elemental Skill, Burst, talents, and signature weapon

Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing posts have confirmed Navia's debut in the version 4.3 update. She is expected to be a 5-star Geo Claymore unit whose entire kit was recently leaked. Her abilities revolve entirely around crystallization and consuming shards to deal damage through Elemental Skill and Burst. This shows her potential as a sub-DPS in team compositions.

Her Elemental Skill uses her umbrella to create and consume crystal shards to deal damage. Meanwhile, the Elemental Burst summons artillery could deal continuous damage over time to nearby opponents.

In this article, we cover all the latest leaks about Navia's kit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Navia's abilities, passive, and signature weapon leaked

Navia is an upcoming 5-star Claymore character in Genshin Impact 4.3 banners. Recent leaks on the Reddit page Genshin_Impact_Leaks have reportedly disclosed her entire kit, including her abilities and passive talents. Here are the leaked base stats at level 90:

Base HP: 12,650

Base ATK: 363

Base DEF: 793

Her normal attacks are rumored to have a 4-hit combo, with Navia using her umbrella at the fourth hit. As a 5-star unit, her charged attack could possibly be the default spinning attack.

Navia's leaked Elemental Skill

Picking up shards created from crystallization reactions could give Navia one stack of "Fissure Crystal Shard." A total of six shards can be stacked, with each new shard refreshing the duration of all existing stacks up to 300 seconds. Madcroix kit leaks also suggest that Navia has two versions of Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact.

Here is a quick overview:

Press: She could consume all "Fissure Crystal Shards" to fire multiple "Rose Crystal Bullets," which are capable of dealing massive damage to enemies. Consuming 0/1/2/3 shards could shoot out 5/7/9/11 "Rose Crystal Bullets," respectively.

She could consume all "Fissure Crystal Shards" to fire multiple "Rose Crystal Bullets," which are capable of dealing massive damage to enemies. Consuming 0/1/2/3 shards could shoot out 5/7/9/11 "Rose Crystal Bullets," respectively. Hold: Switch to aim mode and collect nearby shards summoned by Crystallize. Exiting the aim mode will release the same "Rose Crystal Bullets" as the press version, along with the additional Arkhe.

The damage dealt to an enemy could increase with the number of "Rose Crystal Bullets" that strike it. If all 11 "Rose Crystal Bullets" are shot at the enemy, it will possibly deal 200% damage. Furthermore, each "Fissure Crystal Shard" consumed after the third stack could likely increase the damage of each "Rose Crystal Bullet" by 15%.

Navia's leaked Elemental Burst

Here is a quick overview of her Elemental Burst stats at talent level 10:

Initial Burst DMG: 136.8% DMG

136.8% DMG Supportive Barrage: 87.1% damage per hit

87.1% damage per hit Duration of Supportive Barrage: 12s

12s Cooldown: 15s

15s Energy Cost: 60

When cast, Navia is expected to summon "Artillery Barrage" in Genshin Impact, dealing AoE (area of effect) Geo damage to enemies. After the initial Burst damage, the summon will likely convert to "Supportive Barrage," dealing continuous damage over time.

Navia's leaked Passive Abilities

In Genshin Impact, Navia should have three Passive Talents similar to every other character in Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, here are two of the ascension passives shared by Madcroix:

Talent 1: Elemental Skill increases damage dealt by 40% for four seconds as damage dealt converts to unenchantable Geo damage.

Elemental Skill increases damage dealt by 40% for four seconds as damage dealt converts to unenchantable Geo damage. Talent 2: Navia's ATK increases by 20% for each party member whose element is Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo. ATK can increase by up to 40% when this effect is stacked twice.

Both of her Passive Talents are great at increasing her own personal damage through various means.

Navia's leaked signature weapon

Another leaker, Uncle Sheep, has shared new details about Navia's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, the new 5-star Claymore will look like an axe. Here are the leaked stats at max enhancement:

Base ATK: 674

CRIT-Rate: 22.1%

Based on the leaks, the wielder will have their ATK increased by 20%/ 25%. When party members consume shards via crystallized reactions, the wielder will gain a "Sigil" that increases the Elemental Skill damage by 18% to 22% for 15 seconds. This effect could possibly be stacked twice, and casting skill will consume the "Sigils" in Genshin Impact.