Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials, and talent level-up resources

Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials, and talent level-up resources

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Nov 07, 2023 13:45 GMT
Navia materials
This article lists all ascension and talent materials for Navia in Genshin Impact. (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has confirmed that the upcoming character Navia will be released during version 4.3. She will be a 5-star Claymore user from the Geo element. Devoted fans have already begun saving their Primogems to summon for her during the next update. To prepare for her arrival, players are recommended to farm her level-up materials beforehand.

This article will assist players in pre-farming for Navia and will list all ascension materials and talent materials that will be required for her in Genshin Impact.

Note: The materials mentioned below are sourced from the Beta stage and will be updated if there are any changes before version 4.3's public release.

Genshin Impact Navia ascension materials guide

Navia Materials via Madcroix byu/iiCleVeR inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

HoYoverse has recently confirmed Navia to be an upcoming 5-star character, set to appear in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. She has a Geo vision in-game and is known to wield a Claymore as her weapon of choice. Her kit has revealed that she will be a main DPS capable of making use of the Crystallized elemental reaction.

Genshin Impact will also release a new artifact set complementing Navia's kit to further aid her damage-dealing abilities.

Fans hoping to snag her during release may want to farm for her ascension and talent materials in order to level her up quickly. As such, all Navia mats are listed ahead.

Navia ascension materials

The following table mentions all the ascension materials that will be required for each of Navia's ascension phases.

Ascension PhaseMaterialsRewards
Level 20

1x Prithiva Topaz Silver

3x Spring of the First Dewdrop

3x Transoceanic Pearls

20,000x Mora

1x Acquaint Fate
Level 40

3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

10x Spring of the First Dewdrop

15x Transoceanic Pearls

2x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius

40,000x Mora

Level 50

6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

20x Spring of the First Dewdrop

12x Transoceanic Chunk

4x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

60,000x Mora

1x Acquaint Fate
Level 60

3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

30x Spring of the First Dewdrop

18x Transoceanic Chunk

8x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

80,000x Mora

Level 70

6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

45x Spring of the First Dewdrop

12x Xenochromatic Crystals

12x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

100,000x Mora

1x Acquaint Fate
Level 80

6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

60x Spring of the First Dewdrop

24x Xenochromatic Crystals

20x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

120,000x Mora
Total

1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

168x Spring of the First Dewdrop

18x Transoceanic Pearls, 30x Transoceanic Chunk, 36x Xenochromatic Crystals

46x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

420,000x Mora

3x Acquaint Fate

The mentioned amount of resources should help you ascend your Navia to level 90. Similar to other Geo characters, she will require players to farm Prithiva Topaz stones for ascension. These stones can be easily farmed by defeating Geo Hypostasis.

For common enemy and boss materials, players will have the drops of Fontemor Aberrants and Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius, respectively.

Navia will also require 168 Spring of the First Dewdrop, which is a new local specialty introduced in version 4.2.

Navia talent materials

Navia as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)
Navia as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following table mentions the amount of talent materials that will be needed to upgrade Navia's talents to 10/10/10.

Teachings of Equity9x
Guide of Equity63x
Philosophies of Equity114x
Transoceanic Pearls18x
Transoceanic Chunk66x
Xenochromatic Crystals93x
Lightless Silk String18x
Crown of Insight3x
Mora4,957,500x

Navia is expected to require the Teaching of Equity as her talent book. Players can farm it on Monday/Thursday/Sunday at the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine.

She is also expected to use the new weekly boss drop called Lightless Silk String, which can be obtained by defeating All-devouring Narwhal.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Will you be saving Primogems for Navia?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...