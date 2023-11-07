Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials, and talent level-up resources

Genshin Impact has confirmed that the upcoming character Navia will be released during version 4.3. She will be a 5-star Claymore user from the Geo element. Devoted fans have already begun saving their Primogems to summon for her during the next update. To prepare for her arrival, players are recommended to farm her level-up materials beforehand.
This article will assist players in pre-farming for Navia and will list all ascension materials and talent materials that will be required for her in Genshin Impact.
Note: The materials mentioned below are sourced from the Beta stage and will be updated if there are any changes before version 4.3's public release.
Genshin Impact Navia ascension materials guide
HoYoverse has recently confirmed Navia to be an upcoming 5-star character, set to appear in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. She has a Geo vision in-game and is known to wield a Claymore as her weapon of choice. Her kit has revealed that she will be a main DPS capable of making use of the Crystallized elemental reaction.
Genshin Impact will also release a new artifact set complementing Navia's kit to further aid her damage-dealing abilities.
Fans hoping to snag her during release may want to farm for her ascension and talent materials in order to level her up quickly. As such, all Navia mats are listed ahead.
Navia ascension materials
The following table mentions all the ascension materials that will be required for each of Navia's ascension phases.
The mentioned amount of resources should help you ascend your Navia to level 90. Similar to other Geo characters, she will require players to farm Prithiva Topaz stones for ascension. These stones can be easily farmed by defeating Geo Hypostasis.
For common enemy and boss materials, players will have the drops of Fontemor Aberrants and Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius, respectively.
Navia will also require 168 Spring of the First Dewdrop, which is a new local specialty introduced in version 4.2.
Navia talent materials
The following table mentions the amount of talent materials that will be needed to upgrade Navia's talents to 10/10/10.
Navia is expected to require the Teaching of Equity as her talent book. Players can farm it on Monday/Thursday/Sunday at the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine.
She is also expected to use the new weekly boss drop called Lightless Silk String, which can be obtained by defeating All-devouring Narwhal.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Poll : Will you be saving Primogems for Navia?
Yes
No
0 votes