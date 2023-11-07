Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials, and talent level-up resources

Genshin Impact has confirmed that the upcoming character Navia will be released during version 4.3. She will be a 5-star Claymore user from the Geo element. Devoted fans have already begun saving their Primogems to summon for her during the next update. To prepare for her arrival, players are recommended to farm her level-up materials beforehand.

This article will assist players in pre-farming for Navia and will list all ascension materials and talent materials that will be required for her in Genshin Impact.

Note: The materials mentioned below are sourced from the Beta stage and will be updated if there are any changes before version 4.3's public release.

Genshin Impact Navia ascension materials guide

HoYoverse has recently confirmed Navia to be an upcoming 5-star character, set to appear in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. She has a Geo vision in-game and is known to wield a Claymore as her weapon of choice. Her kit has revealed that she will be a main DPS capable of making use of the Crystallized elemental reaction.

Genshin Impact will also release a new artifact set complementing Navia's kit to further aid her damage-dealing abilities.

Fans hoping to snag her during release may want to farm for her ascension and talent materials in order to level her up quickly. As such, all Navia mats are listed ahead.

Navia ascension materials

The following table mentions all the ascension materials that will be required for each of Navia's ascension phases.

Ascension Phase Materials Rewards Level 20 1x Prithiva Topaz Silver 3x Spring of the First Dewdrop 3x Transoceanic Pearls 20,000x Mora 1x Acquaint Fate Level 40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 10x Spring of the First Dewdrop 15x Transoceanic Pearls 2x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component - Coppelius 40,000x Mora Level 50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 20x Spring of the First Dewdrop 12x Transoceanic Chunk 4x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius 60,000x Mora 1x Acquaint Fate Level 60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk 30x Spring of the First Dewdrop 18x Transoceanic Chunk 8x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius 80,000x Mora Level 70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk 45x Spring of the First Dewdrop 12x Xenochromatic Crystals 12x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius 100,000x Mora 1x Acquaint Fate Level 80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone 60x Spring of the First Dewdrop 24x Xenochromatic Crystals 20x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius 120,000x Mora Total 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone 168x Spring of the First Dewdrop 18x Transoceanic Pearls, 30x Transoceanic Chunk, 36x Xenochromatic Crystals 46x Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius 420,000x Mora 3x Acquaint Fate

The mentioned amount of resources should help you ascend your Navia to level 90. Similar to other Geo characters, she will require players to farm Prithiva Topaz stones for ascension. These stones can be easily farmed by defeating Geo Hypostasis.

For common enemy and boss materials, players will have the drops of Fontemor Aberrants and Icewind Suite: Nemesis of Coppelius, respectively.

Navia will also require 168 Spring of the First Dewdrop, which is a new local specialty introduced in version 4.2.

Navia talent materials

Navia as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following table mentions the amount of talent materials that will be needed to upgrade Navia's talents to 10/10/10.

Teachings of Equity 9x Guide of Equity 63x Philosophies of Equity 114x Transoceanic Pearls 18x Transoceanic Chunk 66x Xenochromatic Crystals 93x Lightless Silk String 18x Crown of Insight 3x Mora 4,957,500x

Navia is expected to require the Teaching of Equity as her talent book. Players can farm it on Monday/Thursday/Sunday at the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine.

She is also expected to use the new weekly boss drop called Lightless Silk String, which can be obtained by defeating All-devouring Narwhal.

