New leaks have surfaced online with info on two new artifact sets in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. One of them is speculated to be suited for an off-field healer. This set has a decent healing bonus as well as damage buffs from its complete 4-piece set.

Meanwhile, the other artifact is supposedly for an on-field Geo unit. It increases the user's ATK as well as provides a decent amount of Geo DMG bonus.

The Geo set is expected to be Navia's dedicated set since it also synergizes well with her potential kit. Genshin Impact players can find out more about these two new potential artifact sets below. But note that these are leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks hint at two new artifact sets

The Reddit post above showcases the two potential new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 4.3, courtesy of Uncle Memeko. Unfortunately, their names are currently unknown.

At any rate, one of the artifact sets is supposedly made for Geo DPS units. As mentioned earlier, it is speculated to be Navia's best in the slot artifact. The two-piece set of the rumored artifact provides an 18% ATK bonus.

The four-piece set increases the user's Geo DMG bonus by 16% for 10 seconds after using Elemental Skill. Additionally, if the equipping unit creates a shield using a Crystalized reaction, this Geo DMG bonus will further increase by an additional 150%, which means a total of 40% Geo DMG bonus from the full four-piece set. This best suits Navia, who also relies on Crystalized reaction to deal damage.

Meanwhile, the other artifact set is purely for healers. Its two-piece set increases healing by 15%. The full four-piece set grants a Yearning effect on the user when it heals any party members, which lasts for 10 seconds. This status records the total amount of healing done by the unit during that time, including any overhealing.

When the Yearning effect ends, the user will get another status called Tide of the Moment. This will supposedly increase the active unit's damage by 3% of the total healing previously recorded. The Tide of the Moment effect ends after 10 seconds or performing any type of attack 10 times.

It is worth mentioning that a maximum of 30,000 points of healing can be recorded while in the Yearning state, and this effect cannot be stacked. The rumored healing artifact set appears to be a great new option for many healers in Genshin Impact. However, there's still time until version 4.3 is released, so there may be some changes in the final release.