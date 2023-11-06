Genshin Impact 4.3 artifact leaks: New set effects and stats surface

A lot of rumors have been floating around about the next Genshin Impact update. It is believed that the eagerly awaited version 4.3 will launch in December 2023, later this year. With reference to the earlier update, several fresh leaks were just made public. With Genshin Impact 4.3, they will probably feature new Fontaine Artifacts sets.

For those who don't know, when a character is outfitted with an in-game item, their stats can be increased. There are five types: Flower of Life, Plume of Death, Sands of Eon, Goblet of Eonothem, and Circlet of Logos, according to the wiki for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 4.3 new Artifact set effects and stats

@HutaoLover77 posted the most recent set of leaks on Twitter. The information posted by this reputable leaker, who is well-known in the community, includes the following details:

The new Artifact set is a healing set to be introduced in version 4.3 of Genshin Impact.

Characters on the field receive a damage boost when the treatment is activated ten times or every ten seconds, depending on how much treatment is applied (does not overheal).

30,000 is the record upper limit. Similar to Aftereffects but without the probability, this character attack bonus increases damage based on 4% of the current treatment history.

The information above comes from unverified leaks, and it is subject to change. Gamers should wait for miHoYo to officially confirm the information.

The new artifact set stats that surfaced

The newly introduced artifact set will be a healing-based set which will have the following stats as of now :

Keeps track of the overall healing quantity (not excessive healing) and increases the on-field character's flat damage. The artifact set will increase damage for each hit by 4% of the total recorded healing, its effects will reappear after 10 seconds or 10 triggers, and the recorded healing cap is set at 30k HP. It is comparable to the Echoes set but does not rely on randomness.

Only one count is added while healing the entire group of characters.

Furthermore, this is a base stat boost similar to Echoes rather than a %dmg buff, adding +1200 to the character's base stats.

The healing amount from a single healing action is recorded by this artifact set, multiplied by 0.04; teamwide healing counts as one instance and can instantly cap the buff amount.

The cumulative healing from 10 individual heals is not recorded in this set.

All of the information provided is preliminary and can be changed before the official release.

