Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks hint at two new artifact sets

Uncle SH has leaked that Genshin Impact 4.3 will supposedly feature two new artifact sets. One is supposedly intended for units that specialize in the Crystallize Elemental Reaction. The other is apparently something that can convert an overheal to a buff of some kind. Unfortunately, the full details of such sets are yet to be revealed. No images are available to view these new items.

New artifacts tend to come out every three Version Updates. The last ones were released in Version 4.0. Thus, it is likely that Genshin Impact 4.3 should feature two new artifact sets. Uncle SH has a decent track record for a fairly new leaker based on current Uncle Dictionary resources (which is a community guide to see how accurate some past leaks were).

Let's see what they said below.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Details on the new artifact sets

Uncle SH originally posted their leak in Chinese, so it's important to look at a translated version. Supposedly, these are the two new artifact sets:

A Crystallize DPS set Something that converts overheals to a buff of some kind

It is worth noting that there hasn't been a brand-new Geo character since Yun Jin back on January 5, 2022. Some leaks point to Navia having a banner in Genshin Impact 4.3, but that will be covered later in this article. Nonetheless, it's interesting to see a debuting set rumored to focus on Crystallize, considering how underused this Elemental Reaciton is by the current cast, especially in DPS form.

The second set is pretty vague, as it's unknown what sort of buff it is. It could be tied to anything, but the concept of overheals makes it seem like that group of artifacts could be situationally helpful to be equipped on some healers.

Related Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks

Note: The above Claymore is just a placeholder and is not intended to be Navia's signature weapon.

StepLeaker has leaked Navia to appear in Genshin Impact 4.3. StepLeaker has an excellent track record regarding the accuracy of their leaks, meaning there is a genuinely good chance that this character could be playable by then. It's currently unknown which half of that update will feature her.

Interestingly, there are even a few leaks about her kit already available, despite the fact that there are no gameplay videos of Navia just yet.

Her Elemental Skill is supposedly tied to the Crystallize Elemental Reaction. Remember, Uncle SH's leak about the new Genshin Impact 4.3 artifacts had one set linked to Crystallize DPS. Navia is known to be a 5-star Geo Claymore user, meaning the current selection of credible leaks are at least logically connected to one another.

Just remember there is no guarantee that the leaks presented in this article are 100% accurate. Travelers must wait until the Genshin Impact 4.3 beta test leaks start to get released to the public to receive further confirmation on these topics.

Some leaks could be accurate, and others could end up false. At the very least, anybody interested in the current batch of rumors can check out the information presented by StepLeaks and Uncle SH to draw their own conclusions from what's known so far.

