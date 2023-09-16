Genshin Impact 4.2-4.3 leaks: Navia, Furina, Chevreuse, Charlotte, and more characters' release schedule

A bunch of new Genshin Impact 4.2 and 4.3 leaks have recently surfaced online, suggesting several new characters like Furina, Navia, and more will be playable in those versions. Remember, all content leaked for this title is subject to change. That said, everything discussed here comes from credible leakers like StepLeak, so there is a chance that what is mentioned below could be true.

Various characters have been leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.2 and 4.3. Navia, Furina, Chevreuse, and Charlotte are some of the names worth noting in this regard. Even patches arriving further down the line have rumored release banners worth addressing in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Playable Furina and Charlotte

On StepLeaks' Telegram, the leaker stated that Genshin Impact 4.2 will feature Furina and Charlotte. For those who don't know, the former has been leaked to be a 5-star Hydro Sword user, while Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst.

Note that the Hydro Archon was already previously rumored to be in version 4.2 so that part isn't new. There was some speculation that Charlotte would also be in the same patch, yet they weren't considered credible until the recent leaks came out.

Version 4.2 is known to feature Ayato, Baizhu, Furina, and Cyno as the featured 5-stars. Charlotte will be a 4-star if this banner leak above and the new rumors are true.

Note that the incredibly reliable Uncle YC leaked the banners for this Version Update, so it's highly likely that the aforementioned 5-stars will be available in 4.2.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Playable Navia and Chevreuse

The original leak this post above is based on is rather humorous, as StepLeaks stated that "Tailor Swift" would be in Genshin Impact 4.3. Navia's design has been compared to the famous musician Taylor Swift in the past by some Travelers. Note that StepLeaks is known to be a credible leaker.

Their Telegram isn't known for posting obviously fake leaks, so it's likely that they were just trying out a humorous way to bring out the news.

Leaker Siko stated that Chevreuse would also be in Version 4.3. She's a 4-star Pyro character, whereas Navia is a 5-star Geo unit. No specific banner phases have been mentioned. Similarly, the 5-star reruns are yet to be confirmed.

Related leaks

Sigewinne is supposedly coming out in Version 4.5 or 4.6. StepLeaks previously reposted the Chevreuse leak from Siko, so there is a good chance that the latter's information on Sigewinne could also be accurate. Travelers are going to have to be patient for more news.

According to leaker Keika, all the 5-star units from Versions 4.2 to 4.6 are women. That's not particularly surprising since the Fontaine mega-leak didn't include many men who were 5-star characters, apart from Wriothesley and Neuvillette, who are confirmed to be in 4.1 — or Lyney, who was already playable in 4.0.

That's it for the current roundup of leaks. Once the 4.2 beta starts, Travelers should see some gameplay footage for Furina and Charlotte, assuming the leaks discussed here are true.

Many players have been saving Primogems and Intertwined Fates for the Hydro Archon since her debut, so they won't have to wait long if the rumors are accurate.

