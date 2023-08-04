Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer reveals Navia and Clorinde's weapon types

Although Navia and Clorinde won't be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0, their weapon types were revealed after a recent livestream. More specifically, the As Light Rain Falls Without Reason trailer released following this game's Special Program holds that relevant footage. It's likely that the weapons shown in it will be what these two characters use once they're playable.

Note that what an entity is shown using in a trailer doesn't necessarily guarantee that it'll be their weapon type. For example, Raiden Shogun is often depicted with a Sword, but her weapon type is Polearm. However, most characters shown with a weapon tend to use items of that type. This means Navia might end up wielding a Claymore, while Clorinde employing a Sword is likely.

Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer reveals that Navia uses Claymores and Clorinde wields Swords

This Genshin Impact 4.0 trailer above shows the relevant clip tied to these two characters around 3:53. In it, Clorinde is seen dragging a Sword around while Aether fights alongside some Fontaine NPCs in suits. Navia is then witnessed hauling a Claymore and talking about the army they're facing.

These two characters proceed to fight their mechanical foes around the 4:15 mark as Navia focuses on one enemy while Clorinde slashes through a bunch of them. No specific details on their signature weapons were revealed, as neither unit is known to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0.

No leaks unveil anything about their release dates or kits at the moment.

This Twitter embed above merely shows just the relevant fighting scene that some players might wish to see. Both Navia and Clorinde appear to be fighting alongside the Traveler for some transgressions against them. At the end of this clip is a shot of Childe appearing without his Vision, mocking the way of Fontaine justice.

It is worth mentioning that this entity will have a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 4.0.

Other news for Navia and Clorinde

Her voice actors were already revealed a while ago (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia has a Geo Vision and is known to have the following voice actors:

Chinese: Xiagon

Xiagon English: Brenna Larsen

Brenna Larsen Japanese: Toyosaki Aki

Toyosaki Aki Korean: Jeong Hae-eun

She's the president of an organization known as Spina di Rosula and will be present in the upcoming Archon Quest's fourth chapter.

The other character for this topic was seen with a gun before, which might be tied to her abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

By comparison, Clorinde is known to be an Electro user and will also be prevalent in the new Archon Quest. Her voice actors were revealed to be:

Chinese: Zhao Hanyu

Zhao Hanyu English: Crystal Lee

Crystal Lee Japanese: Ishikawa Yui

Ishikawa Yui Korean: Shin Na-ri

Not much else is known about these two characters. More relevant details are expected to arrive once Genshin Impact 4.0 is released on August 16, 2023. Travelers will also likely get more leaks about these entities in the coming months, especially since they're rumored to be playable.

Similarly, their signature weapons will likely get their effects and stats leaked around the same time. It would be interesting to see if these two units still use the same weapons that were revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program.

