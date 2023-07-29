Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Navia, Furina, Arlecchino release window and Rerun roadmaps

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered all the upcoming Fontaine characters, and players have already started saving Primogems for their favorite ones. Many are also waiting for 5-star rerun banners instead of the new ones. New exciting leaks from different reliable sources have brought more insight into Furina, Navia, Arlecchino, and their release window.

It appears that Arlecchino's debut has been delayed later than fans expected. Furthermore, sources have also explained the future situation of the rerun banners. In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn everything they need to know about this matter from the latest leaks and speculations.

Genshin Impact: Navia, Furina, Arlecchino banner leaks & more

With Fontaine scheduled to arrive in a few weeks, the Genshin Impact community to receive character leaks and more. One of the highly anticipated characters, "The Knave" Arlecchino is a Fatui Harbinger and perhaps the antagonist of the upcoming Archon Quests.

In previous leaks, she was rumored to debut in 4.3 banners. However, a recent Twitter leak from Keika has clarified that Arlecchino's banner has been postponed to the later half of Fontaine banners.

Furthermore, the leaker explains that this is due to her kit being based on Natlan's gimmick. Current speculation suggests she might debut in any version after the 4.4 update.

Navia's 5-star rarity confirmed & Future rerun roadmap

Another leaker, Uncle A, has claimed that Navia and Clorinde will be 5-star characters in Genshin Impact. These characters have been revealed in Overture Teaser: A Final Feast, whereas the leaks have confirmed their high status and authority as a part of the Fontaine military.

Furthermore, Uncle A has important details about the upcoming rerun banners. Based on the recent leaks, only one 4. X update will feature all rerun characters in their banners. After Hydro Archon's banner, no future banners will feature two 5-star characters in one version update.

The Next New female Limited 5 Characters will be in 4.2



Personally, it's difficult to understand the business considerations behind this decision, Perhaps Hyv is attempting to balance the gender ratio of 5 characters?



The Next New female Limited 5 Characters will be in 4.2

Personally, it's difficult to understand the business considerations behind this decision, Perhaps Hyv is attempting to balance the gender ratio of 5 characters?

Anyway STC

Furina is expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.2 banners based on reliable sources. This also implies that Navia, Clorinde, and many upcoming Fontaine characters will appear in separate version updates.

With this, players will have ample time to hoard some Primogems to keep summoning new or rerun characters.

Future rerun speculations

Current Banner Speculations for 4.0+



Note: This are not leaks. Only speculations.



Sources:

4.0 - YC

4.1 and 4.2 - Keikakutori

4.3 - Muj90



Current Banner Speculations for 4.0+

Note: This are not leaks. Only speculations.

Sources:
4.0 - YC
4.1 and 4.2 - Keikakutori
4.3 - Muj90

Here is a list of character rerun speculations made by reliable sources:

Version 4.0: Yelan, Zhongli, and Tartaglia

Version 4.1: Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto

Version 4.3: Venti

Keep in mind that these are leaks and are subject to change. Take all of this with skepticism.