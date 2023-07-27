Genshin Impact Zhongli rerun date and 4.0 Fontaine banner release leaks

Genshin Impact is a few weeks away from releasing the most anticipated Fontaine update that will feature new and rerun characters. While officials have revealed the new characters, they have yet to disclose the 5-star reruns and banner order. Fortunately, reliable leakers have recently shared that information with the community.

Based on the latest leaks, veterans and newcomers will have a chance to summon Zhongli from 4.0 banners. In this article, we will cover all the leaks and speculations about the upcoming Fontaine banners and Zhongli's rerun date in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Fontaine 4.0 banner leaks and 5-star rerun dates

Yuuki @Leo_ale3



1era Fase: Lyney and Yelan



2da Fase: Tartaglia and Zhongli



Randialos was the first leaker to disclose banner leaks for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. This leaked information was later supported by other reliable sources, such as Vissviss, Uncle Y, and many others. Based on the leaks, here are all the characters that will appear on the Fontaine update:

Phase I: Lyney & Yelan

Phase II: Tartaglia & Zhongli

Lyney is a new 5-star Pyro bow character from Fontaine that will debut in the upcoming banners. Rumors have disclosed that his combat style will involve charged shots similar to Ganyu. As a part of the 4.0 beta, Lyney has also gone through several changes, as per leaks.

Meanwhile, players will already be familiar with the rest of the characters who are returning for their reruns. Tartaglia, Yelan, and Zhongli are all-time popular characters who have strong kits that allow them to excel in their respective roles.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banner release dates

HoYoverse officials have a strict six-week or 42-day schedule to release new patch updates. During each patch, it has been observed that they last for 20-21 days. Based on the version 3.8 schedule, here are the following release dates for the Fontaine banners:

Phase I - August 16, 2023

Phase II - September 5, 2023

Therefore, Lyney & Yelan's banners will be simultaneously dropping with the version 4.0 update on August 16, 2023. Whereas rerun banners of Zhongli & Tartaglia are expected to drop around September 16, 2023. Keep in mind that dates are speculations from the Genshin Impact community. There is a chance the actual dates may vary slightly when announced by the HoYoverse officials.

Overall, patch 4.0 and the new Fontaine region will be jam-packed with content and Primogems. Definitely look forward to the 4.0 Special Program that will officially have all the details players need to know.