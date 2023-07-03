Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, official character design, leaks, and expected release

Genshin Impact has just dropped a new Fontaine trailer called The Final Feast, revealing many new and upcoming playable characters, including Clorinde. Not much is known about her, but she has been mentioned several times in the leaks that shared her potential designs and other details, such as her rarity and weapon of choice.

Fortunately, the new Genshin Impact trailer has confirmed many details about the upcoming Fontaine character. This article will cover everything travelers need to know about Clorinde, including her element, expected rarity, and weapon type.

Note: Some of the following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact reveals Clorinde's element, voice actor, and more

Clorinde is an Electro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Genshin Impact Fontaine trailer confirmed that Clorinde is an Electro character, as seen in the image above. She is wearing her vision right above her chest. Furthermore, HoYoverse has announced her English and Japanese dub voice actors, and they are:

Crystal Lee (English)

(English) Ishikawa Yui (Japanese)

Interestingly, Crystal Lee has voiced two NPCs in Genshin Impact before, Hitotsume Kozou and Hitomi, and Clorinde would be her third character in the game. Her other major roles include Amani from Zenith: The Last City, Erica and Su from Kiss of War, and Oni Adventurer Athena from Smite.

Meanwhile, Ishikawa Yui is one of the industry's most popular Japanese voice actresses and will voice Clorinde in the Japanese dub. Some of her well-known roles include Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan, Violet Evergarden from Violet Evergarden, and 2B from NieR: Automata.

Clorinde weapon, rarity leaks, and more

Clorinde's potential designs have been leaked several times in the past. Having said that, now that Genshin Impact has officially revealed her, it can be seen that there are not many differences between her official and leaked artwork. In addition, she is expected to be a 5-star Sword unit. There is also speculation that Clorinde might be a pirate like Beidou. Thus, her nickname is Captain R.

Clorinde will be added to the game as a playable unit in one of the upcoming Fontaine updates, but her exact release date is currently unknown. That said, this section will be updated in the future when there are reliable leaks or official details on the subject.

