Genshin Impact Hydro Archon release date: Furina (Focalors) leaks

Several Genshin Impact leaks point to Furina (also known as the Hydro Archon or Focalors) being summonable in Version 4.2. Current rumors suggest her being paired up with Kamisato Ayato in one of the banner phases. One leaker (officially known as 受命于天) thinks the Hydro Archon will be on the first banner wave. However, there is no confirmation just yet on this matter.

Note that this leaker stated the same banner leaks before the highly reliable Uncle YC did. At the very least, that points to Furina being summonable in this update. Her two possible release dates would either be around November 8, 2023, or November 29, 2023 (if Genshin Impact follows the current patch and banner cycles).

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaks: Furina's possible release date

The above Reddit post shows a translation of the original leaker who thinks (but doesn't leak) that Furina and Ayato could be the first banner phase, followed by Cyno and Baizhu. If that's true, the Hydro Archon could be summonable on November 8, 2023.

Alternatively, her release date would be November 29, 2023, if she's instead summonable in the second half. No leaker has confirmed the banner order for Genshin Impact 4.2 just yet. All that exists at present is some speculation.

On a related note, there are some rumors that Charlotte could be on the Hydro Archon's banner.

Related Charlotte leak

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst who was leaked to be an off-field healer, likely weaker than Baizhu since the latter is a 5-star by comparison. Uncle YC has leaked that Charlotte can heal the entire team, but no numbers were listed for these abilities.

If Charlotte is indeed one of the featured 4-star characters on Furina's banner, then her release date would be either November 8, 2023, or November 29, 2023.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banners

There isn't much else revealed about the Genshin Impact 4.2 banners than what's listed above. Note that Version 4.1 wasn't even out when this article was written, so it's not as if the 4.2 beta is currently available to be leaked. Travelers must be patient for more news.

Still, one important detail is left to cover: Furina's signature weapon.

It's a 5-star Sword with an unknown name at present. Its important aspects include:

Base ATK: 542 ATK at max level

542 ATK at max level Base CRIT RATE%: 44.1% CRIT Rate at max level

In case the above tweet gets taken down, here is a repost of the R1 effect with some minor edits for clarity:

"HP+20%. When any character in the team cuases an Elemental Reaction, the equipped person receives All Elemental DMG+7% (effective even if the equipped person is off-field), up to once every 0.5s, lasts for 6s, and can be stacked up to four times. When stacked to max, HP+20% for all characters in the team."

Furina's signature weapon should appear on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside her banner in Genshin Impact 4.2. That means its release date could be either November 8, 2023, or November 29, 2023.

