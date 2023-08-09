Genshin Impact developers have revealed all the necessary details about this title's highly anticipated 4.0 update. Players, however, are also looking forward to new Fontaine characters that will make an appearance in future patches. Two units, in particular, have received a lot of attention: Wriothesley and Neuvillette. Both are 5-star characters expected to debut in version 4.1's banners.

Recent leaks have disclosed potential rerun entities that will accompany them. Players want to know when the 4.1 banners will drop in Genshin Impact so they can prepare for them accordingly and save Primogems. This article will cover all the details you need to know about that version's banners. It will also feature multiple countdown clocks for players to follow.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Banner countdown for all servers and more

Version Update & Phase I banner countdown

HoYoverse officials are yet to reveal any details about patch 4.1 or its banners, so players are advised to take all information presented in this article with a grain of salt. Readers can refer to the above countdown to track the release of the Genshin Impact 4.1 update and its Phase I banners.

According to speculation, this version patch and its Phase I content will be launched on September 27, 2023, at 11 am (UTC-4). This rumor is based on HoYoverse's strict schedule of releasing a new patch every six weeks or 42 days. Patch 4.0 update will be launched on August 16, 2023. Adding 42 days to that will give one the expected release date for this title's version 4.1 update.

Phase II banner countdown for all servers

Based on previous banner releases, Phase I and Phase II of 4.1 banners will stay active for 21 days. Therefore, players can expect the second phase to drop on October 18 or 19, 2023, depending on your server. For Asian ones, gamers can expect Phase II banners to be released on October 18, 2023, at 06:00 pm.

Meanwhile, North America (NA) and Europe (EU) servers will see Phase II's banners arrive in this title on October 19, 2023. Do keep in mind that all these dates are based on speculation. The actual ones may vary slightly and will not be announced by Genshin Impact officials.

Wriothesley, Neuvillette, and more leaks for Genshin Impact 4.1 banners

Those who follow relevant leakers must already know that Neuvillette and Wriothesley are expected to debut as part of Genshin Impact 4.1's banners. Recent rumors from Uncle YC, a reliable source, have disclosed the 5-star reruns that will accompany these new Fontaine characters. Here is a quick overview of all the banners speculated for the patch 4.1 update:

Neuvillette (Hydro-Catalyst)

Wriothesley (Cryo-Polearm)

Venti (Anemo-Bow)

Hu Tao (Pyro-Polearm)

Do note that this information comes from early leaks and is still subject to change. Furthermore, the 4.1 banner order is also currently unknown. Players are advised to take all unofficial information regarding this version with some skepticism.