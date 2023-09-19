Genshin Impact 4.1 update: New Fontaine area, local specialties, bosses, enemies, and xenochromatic creatures

Genshin Impact is gearing up for the release of its 4.1 Anniversary update. It will introduce a lot of new and exciting additions to the game, including a Fontaine map expansion, local specialties, boss monsters, enemies, xenochromatic creatures, and more. The information comes via a special 4.1 edition of The Steambird, titled "Variation on Debris and Metal."

This article will discuss all the information revealed about the upcoming 4.1 update as revealed by The Steambird.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to introduce new bosses, specialties, and enemies in latest map expansion

Genshin Impact's 4.1 Anniversary update is scheduled to release on September 27, 2023. HoYoverse has recently released the 4.1 edition of The Steambird, featuring in-depth information about everything new coming in the game's 4.1 update. The patch will see the release of two new major regions, namely Fontaine Research Institute and Fortress of Meropide, which is an underwater prison under the care of Wriothesley.

Aside from the new areas, version 4.1 will introduce unique boss monsters and enemies, local specialties, xenochromatic creatures, and more.

Upcoming regions in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update

Genshin Impact's latest update will release a Fontaine map expansion featuring a lot of new areas to explore. However, there are two major landmarks - Fontaine Research Institute and Fortress of Meropide.

Fontaine Research Institute (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Fontaine Research Institute

Fontaine Research Institute is a clockwork meka research organization based in Fontaine that seems suspended in the air. It is indicated that the floating nature of the institute is caused due to an accident, which is yet to be revealed. Players will also be to walk mid-air on the condensed water bodies surrounding the Fontaine Research Institute.

Fortress of Meropide (Image via HoYoverse)

2) Fortress of Meropide

The Fortress of Meropide is Fontaine's underwater prison and, surprisingly the largest clockwork meka factory. Citizens who have been deemed guilty in a trial are sent here as prisoners under the supervision of the prison's warden, Wriothesley. Within the confines of the prison, travelers can use Credit Coupons to purchase various items from the Credit Cafeteria and the Rag and Bone Shop.

New boss monsters and enemies coming in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update

The upcoming patch will introduce two new boss monsters in the game - Experimental Field Generator and Millenial Pearl Seahorse. Players will require the drops from these bosses to ascend Wriothesley and Neuvillette, respectively.

Experimental Field Generator boss enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

The Experimental Field Generator is a prototype meka with the ability to nullify gravity. Gamers will be able to jump higher than normal when they are inside its gravity field and will be able to shut down its core by using Pneuma attacks.

Millenial Pearl Seahorse boss enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

The Millenial Pearl Seahorse is known to be one of the two sovereigns of the Fontemer Aberrants. It is a proud and elegant creature capable of powerful elemental attacks by using the Xenomare Pearl beneath its head.

Frost Operative and Wind Operative - new Fatui enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact will also introduce two new Fatui enemies called Frost Operative and Wind Operative in the 4.1 update. They are known to be elite soldiers capable of applying the Life Bond status effect, which depletes the HP of players.

New Fontaine Local specialties in 4.1 update

New Fontaine local specialty (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will be able to find two new Local specialties while exploring through Fontaine in the version 4.1 map expansion. While one of these specialties is a starfish-like creature called Lumitoile, the other is known as the Subdetection Unit, which is a mechanical bug that can be found near Fontaine Research Institute.

Players will need Lumitoile to ascend Neuvillette, while Subdetection Units will be required to ascend Wriothesley.

New Xenochromatic creature and recipes in Genshin Impact 4.1 update

Xenochromatic Jellyfish (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will be able to encounter a new type of xenochromatic creature while diving underwater in version 4.1. They can find Xenochromatic Jellyfish, whose abilities can be absorbed to throw bombs that will explode on command.

The 4.1 update will also provide players with new food recipes, which are as follows:

Tripes du Port

Tomates Narbonnaises

Crepes Suzette

Travelers can receive these recipes from Sir Arthur from The Steambird.

Stay tuned for more details about the 4.1 anniversary update.