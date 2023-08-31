Genshin Impact will introduce a new Cryo character called Wriothesley in its upcoming version 4.1 update. He is expected to be the first male 5-star Cryo Catalyst unit in this game, and naturally, many fans are excited to pull for him. Meanwhile, a new leak on Reddit has shared all the materials that are needed to max ascend Wriothesley as well as level up his talents. Luckily, most of the items in question are obtainable in version 4.0.

Since there's still some time before the new Cryo character is released in Genshin Impact, this is a good opportunity for all players planning to get him to start farming. This article mention everything that can be obtained for Wriothesley in version 4.0.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley pre-farming guide: Ascension and Talent level-up materials

Below is a list of all the materials that Wriothesley needs for leveling up in Genshin Impact:

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Shivada Jade Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is a Cryo character, so he will need Shivada Jade stones to level up. Here is the total number required for his max ascension:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Unfortunately, the overworld boss that drops Wriothesley's ascension material will be added in Genshi Impact 4.1. Therefore, pre-farming the Cryo elemental stones via other bosses in version 4.0 is advised. Challenging Cryo Hypostases or Cryo Regisvine is ideal since these enemies guarantee Shivada Jade drops.

Meshing, Mechanical Spur, and Artificed Dynamic Gear

Meshing Gear (Image via HoYoverse)

Artificed Dynamic Gear and its lower rarity versions are common drop items in Fontaine. Here's the total amount that Wriothesley needs for both ascension and talents:

Meshing Gear x36

Mechanical Spur Gear x96

Artificed Dynamic Gear x129

These gear items are dropped by the Clockwork Mek group of enemies that can be found all over Fontaine in version 4.0. The above interactive map showcases the locations of each of them, including Underwater Patrol and Survey Meks. Genshin Impact players can also exchange some gear from Paimon's Bargains.

Teachings, Guide, and Philosophies of Order books

Wriothesley's talent level-up books (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley needs the following number of Order books to increase all three of his talents to level 10:

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

You can farm Philosophies of Order and its lower rarities from the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays in version 4.0.

Primordial Greenbloom

Apep weekly boss drop (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Greenbloom is also a talent level-up material that can be farmed by challenging the weekly boss in Sumeru desert, Apep. You will need 18 of them to max all three of Wriothesley's talents.