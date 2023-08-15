Genshin Impact Wriothesley ascension materials guide

The Genshin Impact community finally got hold of some official news regarding Wriothesley, one of the two new characters scheduled for the 4.1 update. From leaks of his different abilities to ascension materials, players will most definitely have their hands full once Fontaine drops. With three new characters scheduled in the initial patch, everyone seems to be hyped already for future units.

The following article lists all the ascension materials needed to ascend Wriothesley to the maximum phase, alongside triple-crown him across all three abilities. Same as with any release, some of the required materials and specialties from the mentioned list might not be a part of the 4.0 update, as the mentioned characters are supposed to release in 4.1.

Disclaimer: Some of the materials mentioned in this article will be tied behind the 4.1 update and won't be available for farming in 4.0.

List of all ascension materials for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

While the exact time frame for Wrothesley's release remains unknown, having the materials pre-farmed is always recommended. While players have more than a month until the 4.1 update hits the official servers, exploring the different parts of new regions and forming a comfortable route will take some time. Hence, knowing where to look will make things easier for pre-farmers in the long run.

Expand Tweet

The following list includes every material required for full ascending Wriothesley up to phase 6 and crowning him across all three active abilities as well:

One Shivada Lazurite Sliver

Nine Shivada Lazurite Fragments

Nine Shivada Lazurite Chunks

Six Shivada Lazurite Gemstones

168 unknown specialty, possibly tied to a new 4.1 location

46 unknown materials from an unreleased boss in 4.1

36 Meching Gears.

96 Mechanical Spur Gears.

129 Artificed Dynamic Gears.

Nine Teachings of Order

63 Guides to Order

114 Philosophies of Order

18 Primordial Greenblooms.

Three Crowns of Insight

419 Hero's Wit

7.1 million Mora

To help players understand each source of the aforementioned ascension materials, here is a list including every Genshin Impact domain, enemy, and event that can drop the items:

Varunada crystals: Can be farmed from any Cryo bosses such as Cryo Regisvine or Cryo Hypostasis.

Can be farmed from any Cryo bosses such as Cryo Regisvine or Cryo Hypostasis. Mechanical gear materials: Can be farmed from Recon Log Mek, Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, Underwater Survey Mek, Geological Survey Mek, Underwater Patrol Mek, Nimble Harvester Mek, Area Alert Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, Suppression Specialist Mek, Annihilation Specialist Mek, Construction Specialist Mek. Upgradable in the crafting bench

Can be farmed from Recon Log Mek, Arithmetic Enhancer Mek, Underwater Survey Mek, Geological Survey Mek, Underwater Patrol Mek, Nimble Harvester Mek, Area Alert Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, Suppression Specialist Mek, Annihilation Specialist Mek, Construction Specialist Mek. Upgradable in the crafting bench 'Order' books: Available from the domain "Pale Forgotten Glory." Upgradable from the crafting bench

Available from the domain "Pale Forgotten Glory." Upgradable from the crafting bench Primordial Greenblooms: Guardian of Apep's Oasis/Dendro Dragon from the desert (level 70+).

Guardian of Apep's Oasis/Dendro Dragon from the desert (level 70+). Crowns of Insight: From limited events in the Fontaine patch

From limited events in the Fontaine patch Hero's Wit: From events, ley lines, or battle pass tiers

From events, ley lines, or battle pass tiers Mora: Events, battle pass tiers, ley line, treasure chests, quests, and more.

Guardian of Apep's Oasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Multiple reliable sources of leaks also claim Wriothesley as a standard banner character in the future, details of which will be revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.1 special program.