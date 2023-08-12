Genshin Impact Wriothesley leaks: Splash art, element, weapon type and release date leak

Current Genshin Impact leaks indicate that Wriothesley will be playable in Version 4.1. No specific phase has been confirmed; other details are worth sharing below. For instance, this character's splash art has already made its way online, which proves that his element is Cryo. One exciting thing leaked about him is that he's also a Catalyst user, contrary to the early leaks involving this unit using Polearms.

All relevant leaks will be posted in the following sections of this article. Before diving deep into the rumor mill, mentioning that anything leaked is subject to change is vital. Nothing below has been confirmed to be finalized just yet by miHoYo.

Genshin Impact leaks: Wriothesley's splash art, element, weapon type, and release date

Let's start by looking at Wriothesley's leaked splash art in the above Reddit embed. If it's taken down, readers should know they can find a backup on Merlin Impact's Telegram account (the leaker is also known as Mero). It shows this new character holding some gauntlets while a bunch of ice is beside him with the leaker's Telegram account watermarked over it.

Thankfully, there are more Genshin Impact leaks to cover tied to Wriothesley than just his splash art when you summon him.

Element and weapon-type leaks

From Mero's Telegram (Image via t.me/s/merlinimpact)

This new character was leaked to be a 5-star Cryo Catalyst user. Since he's planned for Genshin Impact 4.1, this would make him the first Cryo Catalyst in the game. The only other character leaked to have this element and weapon type combination was Charlotte, but she currently has no known release version.

It is worth noting that there aren't any credible leaks detailing Wriothesley's kit in Version 4.1. Travelers need to wait for more news on that front, and there is no timetable for releasing such leaks.

Release date leaks

Apparently, two new characters are planned for Genshin Impact 4.1: Wriothesley and Neuvillette. No specific banner phase has been confirmed just yet. However, a few leaks have suggested that the other 5-star characters will be having Event Wishes at this time.

The most prominent leaker to discuss this matter is Uncle YC, who claimed that Neuvillette, Hu Tao, Wriothesley, and Venti would be the featured 5-stars of that update.

These characters are supposedly getting banners in 4.1 (Image via SYP)

According to Uncle Dictionary (a source used to track leakers' credibility), Uncle YC has a perfect track record with over a dozen leaks. Thus, there is a reasonable likelihood that the featured 5-stars listed above are accurate. It's too early to tell whether this leak suggests that Wriothesley will be in the second half of the update.

Genshin Impact 4.1 is expected to be released on September 27, 2023. Since banners are usually 21 days apart, that means the new 5-star Cryo Catalyst should be released on one of the two dates:

If he's on the first phase: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 If he's on the second phase: October 18, 2023

New leaks are expected to be released in the upcoming weeks, especially since the 4.1 beta gameplay should be uploaded somewhere online by then.

