Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Hu Tao rerun, Neuvillette and Wriothesley banners, and more

Genshin Impact version 4.0 isn't even out yet and a couple of leakers have already leaked the potential version 4.1 banners. A few old leaks have already stated that Wriothesley and Neuvillette will make their debut in the v4.1 update. Luckily, there are no changes to that, even in the newer leaks. However, the potential candidates for the rerun banners in this patch seem to have been changed again.

The latest leaks suggest that Hu Tao might return with her another rerun banner in Genshin Impact 4.1. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the upcoming 4.1 banners in this article, but it is advised to take them with a grain of salt since HoYoverse is yet to confirm anything.

Genshin Impact 4.1 banner leaks: Wriothesley, Hu Tao rerun, and more

Wriothesley and Neuvillette are expected to debut in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 update as 5-star characters. The former is speculated to be a Cryo Polearm unit, while the latter is a Hydro Catalyst unit. If the leaks turn out to be true, travelers can expect their drip marketing posts soon. Based on past precedence, the officials should announce them two or three days before v4.0 goes live.

Furthermore, it was initially believed that Raiden Shogun would return in Genshin Impact 4.1 with Arataki Itto, but that possibility has been ruled out. Instead, a new leak from a reliable leaker called Uncle YC suggests that Venti and Hu Tao will likely get a banner in version 4.1. That said, the source did not mention any banner order for this update, so the exact date of their rerun is uncertain.

Even so, depending on the phase, travelers can expect the Hu Tao and Venti's rerun banner on the following dates:

Phase I: September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023

The 4.1 banner info came from a reliable source, so it is safe to assume they are likely true. But then again, these are still leaks and are subject to change.

On a related note, if all the leaks about Wriothesley turn out to be true, it could potentially make him the first 5-star male Cryo character in the game. Furthermore, another reliable leaker known as @randialos has claimed that there is a chance that the officials might move him to the Standard banner in version 4.2.