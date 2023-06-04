The Genshin Impact community has recently been treated to several leaks about the nation of Fontaine, which will be released in version 4.0, and its upcoming characters. One of the leaked units is Wriothesley, who is expected to be a 5-star unit. A few trusted leakers on Twitter, including @Hutaolover77 and SYP, have confirmed certain details about him.

This article will cover everything currently known about Wriothesley, including his expected release date in Genshin Impact. Readers should note that the information is based on leaks, and, therefore, subject to change.

Wriothesley will likely be released in Genshin Impact version 4.1, as per leaks

As per the latest leak from Randialos, Wriothesley will become playable in version 4.1. Players won't have to wait too long for his release, if that is true. However, it is unclear whether HoYoverse will add him in Phase I or Phase II. The 4.1 version is expected to go live on September 27, 2023, so he will likely be released on one of the following dates depending on the phase:

Phase I - September 27, 2023

- September 27, 2023 Phase II- October 18, 2023

The post further states that Wriothesley will most likely be a 5-star Cryo unit and play the role of a main DPS. Currently, there are only three male Cryo characters in Genshin Impact, and they all are 4-star. So, the new character could potentially become the first ever 5-star Cryo male in the game.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.7 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.



- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.



- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final. - From what we know, Wriothesley should be 5-star Cryo. Weapon unknown. Uncle A claims he is rumored to be Standard.- Leaked concept artwork of him is real. Final version has changes.- Leaked female is real, but one of many concepts for a character. Would not consider final.

SYP also confirmed that Wriothesley is a 5-star Cryo unit, but his weapon type is still unknown. Additionally, "Uncle A" has claimed that the developers might add Wriothesley to the Standard Wish, potentially making him the second 5-star Cryo character in the permanent banner.

@Hutaolover77 also shared an image of what is speculated to be Wriothesley's final design. Interestingly, many fans commented under the post that his design resembles Sampo, a character from Honkai: Star Rail.

