Best Sampo team in Honkai Star Rail - Composition, strategy, and more

Sampo is a Honkai Star Rail character who excels best in teams that can provide him with high-damaging DoTs (damage over time). The primary reason lies in his ultimate. For those unaware, Sampo's Ultimate has an effect where the target's current DoTs will deal 20~35% more damage. The exact amount that gets buffed depends on his Ultimate's level.

This character's Windtorn Dagger Passive gives him a 65% to inflict Wind Shear whenever Sampo attacks a foe. As a result, other Honkai Star Rail units that make use of DoTs will like to have him on their team. This guide will cover an example of a good composition for players to consider building around.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Honkai Star Rail Sampo guide: Best team compositions

An example of a good team composition (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a good recommendation for a team revolving around this character:

Sampo: If you're seeking to build a team around him, Sampo must obviously be included in the lineup. He's a solid unit who buffs DoTs and can apply decent damage himself.

Serval: Her kit revolves around DoTs, so having anybody capable of buffing such damage is worthwhile.

Asta: She's a generic support that can be used with many team comps. Asta helps raise her teammates' SPD with her Ultimate while buffing their ATK based on her hitting enemies, plus an extra charge if that foe is weak to Fire.

Gepard: He's the best shielder in the game. He can also use the Trend of the Universal Market Light Cone to great effect by applying a Burn DoT to some enemies.

F2P alternatives in Honkai Star Rail include the following:

March 7th: A free shielder who can use Trend of the Universal Market Light Cone as well.

Natasha: A free healer who can also deal Physical DMG.

Alternatively, a few other 5-stars like Bronya and Himeko can also work well to replace one of the aforementioned teammates in Honkai Star Rail. Kafka will also be a very good teammate once she's released.

Strategy

His Ultimate is one of his most unique advantages over other characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If one is using the recommended team comp from the previous section of this guide, then the strategy is simple:

Get Asta to use her Ultimate and Skill as soon as possible to get teamwide SPD buffs and stacks for the ATK boost.

Serval uses her Skill and Ultimate whenever possible. Kafka will be a better teammate once she's released as a playable character.

Sampo uses his Ultimate after Serval has already applied some DoTs.

Gepard spams his Ultimate whenever possible. Any shielder or healer can be put here to spam their sustain abilities.

Using other teammates will result in a different strategy. Either way, use Sampo's Ultimate whenever there's some DoT applied to enemies and try to repeat the process until the foe is defeated. Future characters will be added to Honkai Star Rail down the line, and any who can apply DoTs will inevitably appreciate this 4-star Nihility Wind user as a teammate.

