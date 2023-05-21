Best Gepard team in Honkai Star Rail - Composition, strategy, and more

Gepard is a phenomenal Preservation unit who can support his team in Honkai Star Rail with his massive Shields and decent CC. His Ultimate can cast a Shield on all his allies for three turns, a trait that virtually every other character in this game would appreciate. By comparison, his CC comes from his Skill, which has a solid 65% chance to Freeze a single enemy.

As great as these traits are, Gepard isn't much of a damage dealer on his own. Hence, his best teams in Honkai Star Rail will include DPS units and other characters who can take advantage of this unit's beefy Shields.

Best Gepard teams to build in Honkai Star Rail

An example of a good team that can use his talents as a Shielder (Image via HoYoverse)

The good thing about Gepard is that he can really be slotted into most teams without a problem in Honkai Star Rail as their designated shield user. Examples of allies to include with him are:

Serval + Sampo + Asta

Seele + Pela + Tingyun

Arlan + Herta + Perla

Yanqing + Bronya + Tingyun

Jing Yuan + Natasha + Perla

Ying Juan + Bronya + Bailu

Seele + Welt + Asta

Welt + Bronya + Pela

More examples could be included, but readers should get a general idea of how splashable Gepard is in Honkai Star Rail. He has a strong case of being one of the best 5-stars for how valuable he is to most team comps. Note that there wouldn't be a single best lineup for all situations.

For instance, Serval, Sampo, and Asta would be terrific allies against a foe weak against Lightning, but not every enemy will be vulnerable to that element.

Strategy

You will see this animation a lot (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard's primary goal is to spam his Ultimate as often as possible. Its effect is:

"Applies a Shield to all allies, absorbing DMG equal to 30~52.5% of Gepard's DEF plus 150~768.75 for 3 turn(s)."

It costs 100 Energy, so make sure to get enough Energy Regeneration on him to spam it at least once every three turns. Otherwise, the rest of the strategy depends on the team you're using. This character doesn't do much damage by himself to synergize with his teammates, especially since his best builds focus on maximizing his DEF%.

Try to get the Moment of Victory Light Cone if you can (Image via HoYoverse)

His best Light Cone is Moment of Victory, which shouldn't be too surprising since it's tailor-made for him. It boosts his DEF and even makes his Skill more likely to Freeze enemies. Otherwise, Amber is a downgraded version that should work for F2P players. Trend of the Universal Market is another solid Light Cone, as it makes high DEF characters deal more damage via a Burn whenever the user gets hit.

Generally speaking, you can use this character in most team comps and do fine. The only thing to avoid would be having a second shielder and sometimes a healer, since Gepard can provide enough sustain by himself in the current Honkai Star Rail meta. Even then, exceptions may arise in future updates.

