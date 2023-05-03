All 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail ranked from worst to best

Honkai Star Rail is brimmed with a terrific cast of characters across all star tier lists, with the 5-star ones being some of the strongest. As of now, there are 14 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, including the main protagonists, that come in two different versions depending on the path they choose to follow – the Path of Destruction or the Path of Preservation.

Each character in Honkai Star Rail has their own base stats, defense, and health. Even among 5-star characters, some are better than others. However, at the end of the day, it all depends on how you use a character to its maximum potential. So without further ado, here are all the 5-star characters of Honkai Star Rail ranked from worst to best.

Note: The list reflects the writer's choices

Ranking 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best

14) Blade

Element: Wind

Path: Destruction

Blade needs a healer to unlock his full potential (Image via miHoYo)

Blade is a high-impact wind damage dealer. As such, he always needs a healer around him. It is advisable to pair Blade up with Loucho since both characters synergize very well. Apart from that, Blade also has the ability to sacrifice his own health in exchange for some added damage.

13) Trailblazers

Element: Adaptive

Path: Adaptive

Trailblazers are the most unique character because their path and elements can be adaptive (Image via miHoYo)

Trailblazers are the beginner pick in the game and have an adaptive element and path system that offers more advanced options as you progress along the storyline. Although they start with a Physical/Destruction kit, they remain useful as a starting DPS. As you advance further, their elements and path options improve, with Fire/Preservation options becoming available, making them even more formidable.

12) Kafka

Element: Lighting

Path: Nihility

Kafka is a member of the Stellaron Hunters (Image via miHoYo)

Kafka has a crucial role to play in the development of the overall storyline in Honkai Star Rail. Not only do you get to meet up with her in the beginning, but later, as the story progresses, you also have to overcome her in a boss fight. Kafka wields the element of lighting and walks the path of Nihility. She has pretty decent AoE (Area of Effect) as well as single-target abilities.

11) Silver Wolf

Element: Quantum

Path: Nihility

Silver Wolf is a single-target damage dealing master (Image via miHoYo)

Silver Wolf is a high-impact damage dealer who specializes in single-target attacks. As such, she is perfect for hacking and slashing your way through enemies. Silver Wolf’s biggest weakness is that she lacks AoE damage abilities. However, she synergizes really well with characters that can add debuffs on enemies before she can go for the kill.

10) Himeko

Element: Fire

Path: The Erudition

Himeko is an adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express at a young age (Image via miHoYo)

Himeko has one of the most destructive and visually attractive ultimatums in Honkai Star Rail. Despite being featured quite often in promotional videos and art, Himeko’s base defense of 59 makes her somewhat weaker than other heroes in the 5-star category. Apart from that, Himeko deals a decent amount of AoE damage as well as single-target damage, making her a pretty versatile pick.

9) Selee

Element: Quantum

Path: The Hunt

Seele grew up in Belobog (Image via miHoYo)

Selee has the lowest overall base stats of all the 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, and she is also the first character to have appeared in the Character Event Wrap. Nonetheless, she is one of the best target DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, and her base speed of 115 makes up for her other vulnerabilities. Additionally, her quantum element enables her to delay her opponent’s moves, providing her and her allies with a crucial turn advantage in the process.

8) Yanqing

Element: The Ice

Path: The Hunt

The cheerful ice-wielding character, but be wary of his swordsmanship (Image via miHoYo)

Yanqing is a gifted swordsman from the Xianzhou Luofu region. He is a powerful ice-wielding character, and if you prefer damage over defense, then you should definitely pick Yanqing. His base defense stat of 56 is the lowest among all the other 5-star characters, but he makes up for it with his strong base attack of 92.

Additionally, as an ice character in Honkai Star Rail, Yanqing has the ability to freeze opponents, giving your team a much-needed extra turn and damage dealing opportunity.

7) Welt

Element: Imaginary

Path: The Nihility

Welt is a pretty versatile pick (Image via miHoYo)

Welt is one of the two characters in the 5-star category list to wield the element of Imaginary power. He uses a cane as his weapon, and his skills and abilities are very destructive in nature. Furthermore, his abilities are versatile and deal both AoE as well as single-target damage, making him a handy 5-star option on any roster.

6) Jing Yuan

Element: Lighting

Path: The Erudition

General of the Xianzhou Alliance and one of the lead charioteers of the Xianzhou Loufu (Image via miHoYo)

Although his appearance is impressive and his skills are advantageous against multiple enemies, Jin Yuan is not as powerful as Bailu, who is the strongest Lightning-type character due to her Abundance Path that emphasizes healing and support abilities.

However, Jing Yuan's abilities focus more on damage dealing, making him a valuable addition to any team composition. What makes Jing Yuan stand apart is his powerful AoE abilities. He also has a lighting damage ability that he can deploy when confronted with multiple enemies.

5) Bronya

Element: Wind

Path: The Harmony

Bronya works well with DPS heroes (Image via miHoYo)

Bronya is a force to be reckoned with. If you’ve battled her in the fourth level of the Forgotten Hall, then you already have an idea of how powerful she is. Apart from that, Bronya is the only 5-star wind character, and if you are someone who likes to have a diverse collection of characters, then you should definitely pick Bronya.

Bronya outshines all other wind characters when it comes to stats. She belongs to the path of Harmony, which means that she has the capability to add a lot of buffs to teams. This also makes Bronya an ideal character to deal with teams full of DPS heroes.

4) Bailu

Element: Lighting

Path: Abundance

Bailu can revive a teammate (Image via miHoYo)

Bailu is a support cum healer who wields the power of lighting in Honkai Star Rail. She is a valuable asset to any team due to her superior healing abilities. She has an incredible base defense and, as a result, will most likely stand tall until the end of any encounter. Combining this with the ability to revive one fallen hero, Bailu can single-handedly turn the tide of any battle in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Clara

Element: Physical

Path: The Destruction

Clara's gameplay style relies on devastating counterattacks (Image via miHoYo)

Clara, the foremost DPS all-rounder in Honkai Star Rail, is not ranked in the top tier list because of her versatility. Although she is proficient in all combat scenarios, Clara cannot match the expertise of specialists in their respective areas. However, her adaptability is her most valuable asset as she can be a substitute for absolutely any character on your team, making her useful in every situation.

2) Gepard

Element: Ice

Path: The Preservation

Gepard is an all-round genius (Image via miHoYo)

With the best health and defensive stats among all 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, Gepard is the best when it comes to survivability. Although he may not have the highest base attack, he wields the power of ice and can be handy in freezing opponents, giving that much desirable extra turn to your team. Furthermore, Gepard's ultimate ability provides a powerful shield to his allies that protects them from incoming damage.

1) Loucha

Element: Imaginary

Path: Abundance

Loucha is the most powerful imaginary character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via miHoYo)

You can turn Loucha into the ultimate healer in Honkai Star Rail. He can ideally play as a support character and has the ability to cast healing spells. If you manage to amplify his ability to deal damage, then Loucha can be converted into a pretty formidable damage dealer as well.

