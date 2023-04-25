All Ice characters featured in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail is set to release soon, and much anticipation is following it. The upcoming RPG has fans excited for more great things from Genshin Impact developer miHoYo. Unlike past efforts from the Chinese studio, players will be treated to an engaging turn-based combat experience. However, familiar gacha elements and a vibrant cast of new characters should ease returning players in. The latter, in particular, has similar archetypes and elemental affinities.

As Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG, players will learn to harness the power of the elements to turn the tide in their favor. Let us take a look at all the Ice characters unveiled so far for the game.

Bring chilling devastation upon foes with these Ice characters in Honkai: Star Rail

1) Gepard

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Preservation - Character specializes in defensive abilities

Gepard Landau is a noble captain belonging to the Silvermane Guards who oversee the city of Belebog. Due to the blizzard-battered environment of the city, the army's capabilities are centered around fortification and defensive abilities. This also explains Gepard's Path, "The Preservation," which will allow him to boost his own and allies' defense in combat using Ice magic.

2) Herta

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Path: The Erudition - Character specializes in AoE (Area of Effect) damage

Herta is the head of the Herta Space Station in Honkai: Star Rail. This new space station is also home to a museum centered around collecting items called "Curios" obtained from various corners of space. She also wields a big hammer in battle, supplementing it with her crystalized summoned ability to demolish her targets.

3) March 7th

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Path: The Preservation - Character specializes in defensive abilities

March 7th is a young girl who was saved by the Astral Express and its crew of Trailblazers. Since being thawed out from drifting eternal ice, she has been an amnesiac and cannot remember her name. As such, she named herself after the day she was released from her chilling prison - March 7th. She also wields a bow in combat and unleashes arrows that cast a hail of ice upon foes in Honkai: Star Rail.

4) Pela

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Path: The Nihility - Character specializes in debuffing opponents

Pela (or Pelageya Sergeyevna) is the Intelligence Officer of Honkai: Star Rail's SIlvermane Guards. Her calm demeanor and intelligence are what helped her rise to her position. She attacks using a grimoire of sorts that can summon weapons like blades and rockets. Unlike others on this list, Pela's Path allows her to weaken foes to gain the upper hand.

5) Yanqing

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Path: The Hunt - Character specializes in high single-target damage

The final Ice character of Honkai: Star Rail is Yanqing. He is the Lieutenant of the Cloud Knight military institution of Xianzhou. The latter is a space-faring alliance with ancient origins, beginning with the search for a way to immortality. Yanqing is a talented leader of the military group and brandishes a long blade that can devastate foes with ease.

Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS platforms, with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions arriving in the future.

