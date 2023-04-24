Honkai Star Rail pre-registration benefits: All available rewards, how to get, and more

Honkai Star Rail, the upcoming adventure game from MiHoYo, has already generated a lot of interest among fans worldwide, and there are many activities players can engage in before the game's official launch. One of the most crucial tasks is completing the pre-registration process to become eligible for rewards that can provide valuable in-game resources that will aid you in your new journey.

Although Genshin Impact's success has certainly contributed to the hype around Honkai Star Rail, the new game is expected to have more distinct gacha elements, with an additional emphasis on pulls.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the rewards you can obtain through pre-registration and how to claim them in the game.

Honkai Star Rail players can get up to 80 pulls from pre-registration

As mentioned above, Honkai Star Rail has garnered a lot of attention and risen to the top of the download charts on mobile stores. The game currently has over five million pre-registrations and over 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

To celebrate the occasion, MiHoYo will give out some great rewards to all players when they begin their journeys:

20x Star Rail Pass

4-star character Serval (The Erudition: Lightning)

“Trailblazer – Welcome” avatar

100,000 in-game credits

It is important to note that these rewards are specifically for players who have completed the pre-registration process using an applicable method and continue playing using the same account.

While there is speculation that the rewards may be available to all players, regardless of pre-registration status, this has not been officially confirmed.

Pre-registering for the game is quite simple

Go to the website (https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/en-us/).

Select the “Register Now” option present at the top of the screen.

Enter your email ID.

You will receive a code in your mail inbox.

Enter the code and press the accept button on the website. This will complete the process.

You’ll get more rewards when you get started with Honkai Star Rail. This includes 10 Star Rail Pass over the first seven days of starting your game. These can be obtained by simply logging in to your account.

As you play more, your trailblazer will level up. Once you meet the level 5/15/25/35 milestones, you’ll earn Star Jade and Star Rail Pass. You can get up to 40 Star Rail Pass and 1600 Star Jade.

Overall, there are plenty of rewards waiting for you when you start your Honkai Star Rail journey. The launch could also be followed up by the release of some special events that offer additional rewards.

Poll : 0 votes