TikTok Honkai Star Rail Challenge event: Start time, end date, rewards, and more

Honkai Star Rail will have its official release in two days' time, and on April 26, 2023, players who have preloaded the title will finally be able to log into the game. The preload period for the RPG is also live, and fans will have two more days to pre-install the game on their devices.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Complete missions and receive points to be exchanged for generous in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guides, and credits!



▼Event Period

10:00, April 26, 2023 — 23:59, May 20, 2023 (UTC+8)



Official… TikTok "Star Rail Challenge" event will start on April 26!Complete missions and receive points to be exchanged for generous in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guides, and credits!▼Event Period10:00, April 26, 2023 — 23:59, May 20, 2023 (UTC+8)Official… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… TikTok "Star Rail Challenge" event will start on April 26!Complete missions and receive points to be exchanged for generous in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Traveler's Guides, and credits!▼Event Period10:00, April 26, 2023 — 23:59, May 20, 2023 (UTC+8)Official… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mzExlts7UF

Honkai Star Rail will initially be launching for PC and mobile, and while the game is set to make its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, HoYoverse is yet to provide any official details as to when the console version of the game will be available.

To celebrate the game’s official release, the developers will be launching a Honkai Star Rail TikTok event from April 26, 2023, at 10 am UTC+8, which will last till May 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC +8.

The event will run for nearly a month, giving fans ample time to participate and earn event-exclusive rewards that can be used in the game.

TikTok Honkai Star Rail challenge event to provide a lot of in-game rewards

To make the most of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail TikTok event, players will be required to log into their official Tik Tok account in the game and link their profiles to it.

Once done, there will be periodic missions that they will need to complete, which will allow them to earn points. Players will then be able to exchange these points for in-game rewards such as:

Stellar Jades

Traveller’s Guides

Credits

The game will offer generous in-game rewards upon completion of event-related missions, making it one of the most significant loot events upon launch.

Honkai Star Rail’s pre-installation period is now live, and those looking to boot up the game from day one will be able to preload the title on their Android and iOS devices through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, respectively.

Those on PC will need to download the title through the Epic Games Store. After creating an account in the EGS launcher, they will need to search for the RPG and then register for it. The installation button will then pop up, and they will then be able to install the game on their systems.

Poll : 0 votes