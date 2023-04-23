Honkai Star Rail official minimum and recommended system requirements revealed for PC and mobile

Honkai Star Rail is officially set to drop in just a few days' time. The servers will go live worldwide on April 26, 2023, but players can download the game beforehand. Starting today, April 23, 2023, they can pre-install it on their PC, iOS, and Android. Hence, many are curious about the the minimum and the recommended system requirements across these platforms.

Coming from HoYoverse, the makers of the incredibly popular game Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail is expected to have colorful anime visuals. One can also look forward to exclusive character banners after the title officially drops.

Here are the hardware requirements you need to fulfill to run this JRPG optimally.

Honkai Star Rail minimum system requirements for PC and mobile

Here are the minimum PC requirements:

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5

Memory: 8 GM RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Here are the minimum iOS and Andriod requirements:

Andriod: Snapdragon 835, Dimensity 720, Kirin 810, or better.

iPhone: iPhone 8P, iPhone X, or better.

iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

Honkai Star Rail recommended system requirements for PC and mobile

If you want to run the game at its best, you should refer to the settings below. It will offer better graphics, a higher FPS, and a better gameplay experience.

Here are the recommended PC system requirements:

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Memory: 8 GM RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Here are the recommended iOS and Andriod requirements:

Andriod: Snapdragon 855, Kirin 990, Dimensity 1000, or better

iPhone: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or better – the operating system must be at least iOS 12)

Honkai Star Rail will initially launch for iOS, Android, and PC on April 26, 2023. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 launch will be scheduled for a later date.

