Honkai Star Rail official release date and countdown for all regions

After months of beta gameplay, the community finally has a date for Honkai Star Rail's official global launch. In a special program that was held yesterday by HoYoverse, the company announced that its upcoming project will be officially made available from April 26, 2023.

In terms of server time, players can expect the official servers of Honkai Star Rail to go live at 10:00 (UTC +8). The pre-installation process is scheduled to start on April 23 via the game's official client. Typically, a lot of rewards are in store for everyone logging in, including gacha currencies, materials, and more.

Official release date, time, and countdown for Honkai Star Rail global release

As mentioned earlier, the official global release for Honkai Star Rail has been scheduled for April 26, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC +8).

This countdown should help clear out some confusion on the release times based on local timings.

The release times for Honkai Star Rail for all major regions are as follows:

India: 7:30 am (April 26).

Philippines: 10:00 am (April 26).

China: 10:00 am (April 26).

UK: 3:00 am (April 26).

Japan: 11:00 am (April 26).

Korea: 11:00 am (April 26).

Here is an added list based on all time zones for Honkai Star Rail's official release:

PDT (UTC -7): 7:00 pm (April 25).

MDT (UTC -6): 8:00 pm (April 25).

CDT (UTC -5): 9:00 pm (April 25).

EDT (UTC -4): 10:00 pm (April 25).

BST (UTC +1): 3:00 am (April 26).

CEST (UTC +2): 4:00 am (April 26).

MSK (UTC +3): 5:00 am (April 26).

IST (UTC +5:30): 7:30 am (April 26).

CST (UTC +8): 10:00 am (April 26).

JST (UTC +9): 11:00 am (April 26).

NZST (UTC +12): 2:00 pm (April 26).

Typically, there will also be a lot of characters for everyone to pull. HoYoverse also announced plenty of rewards alongside the game's launch, which are as follows:

500,000 pre-registrations: 50,000 Credits.

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail passes.

2,000,000: Trailblazer welcome avatar.

3,500,000: Free Serval character card.

5,000,000: 15x Star Rail Passes.

2,500,000 followers on social media accounts: 2x Star Rail passes and 50,000 Credits.

Trailblaze level 5: 10 Star Rail Pass (10 pulls).

Trailblaze level 15: 10 Star Rail Pass (10 pulls).

Trailblaze level 25: 10 Star Rail Pass and 800 Stellar Jade. (10 +5 = 15 pulls).

Trailblaze level 35: 10 Star Rail Pass and 800 Stellar Jade (10 + 5 = 15 pulls).

Leveling rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

While the nature and duration of the first update remains unknown, players can expect two major story arcs and regions with the first version, including Belobog and Xianzhou Luofu.

