Honkai Star Rail pre-installation countdown and global release date

HoYoverse's next title is all set to be released in a few days, as fans are excited to play Honkai Star Rail to begin a new adventure. With the Honkai title, an open-world system, and turn-based combat, this new Gacha title has caught the eye of many players worldwide. Hence, everyone will be pleased to know that the pre-installation of the files will be made available in a few hours.
Star Rail's official Twitter account recently posted about a separate launch show, where HoYoverse has invited reputed internet celebrities, including Lily Pichu, RDC1 World, and Sydney Goodman. Additional announcements claim that the pre-load will go live at 10 am UTC +8.
Players can expect the official release to happen around the same time, on April 26.
Countdown to Honkai Star Rail's official release time and pre-installation
Honkai Star Rail is currently available for pre-registration, as anyone can open the official website of the game, log in using their official HoYoverse account, and pre-register for the game. Players should note that HoYoverse has also lined up many pre-registration rewards.
The following is the countdown until the pre-installation files go live:
Additionally, the release time of the game is the same, scheduled for April 26. The countdown to Honkai Star Rail's official release is as follows:
The following is a list of rewards that HoYoverse will be giving out to everyone after the official release:
- 500,000 pre-registrations: 50,000 Credits
- 1,000,000: 3x Star Rail passes
- 2,000,000: Trailblazer welcome avatar
- 3,500,000: Free Serval character card
- 5,000,000: 15x Star Rail Passes
- Two million five hundred thousand followers on social media accounts: 2x Star Rail passes and 50,000 Credits.
As for the pre-installation, the expected download size of the game should be approximately 20 GB, with the overall game size being 25 GB. Everyone can expect the total file size to be about 10 GB on both iOS and Android devices. Sadly, PlayStation 4 and 5 don't have a new Gacha title under their name.
Players should also note that no form of an official client is currently available for download. Hence the aforementioned file size should be taken with a grain of salt. Everyone is recommended to watch on Honkai Star Rail's official socials or website for a download link.
Mobile devices such as Android and iOS should be able to download the files once they are available on the Play Store and App Store, respectively.