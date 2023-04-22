Honkai Star Rail pre-installation countdown and global release date

HoYoverse's next title is all set to be released in a few days, as fans are excited to play Honkai Star Rail to begin a new adventure. With the Honkai title, an open-world system, and turn-based combat, this new Gacha title has caught the eye of many players worldwide. Hence, everyone will be pleased to know that the pre-installation of the files will be made available in a few hours.

Star Rail's official Twitter account recently posted about a separate launch show, where HoYoverse has invited reputed internet celebrities, including Lily Pichu, RDC1 World, and Sydney Goodman. Additional announcements claim that the pre-load will go live at 10 am UTC +8.

Honkai: Star Rail



Hi, Trailblazers!

We will be hosting a special Launch Show on April 26 at 09:30 AM (UTC+8)!

We've invited Sydnee Goodman, LilyPichu and Mark Phillips from RDCworld1 to chat about the game in celebration of our launch

Players can expect the official release to happen around the same time, on April 26.

Countdown to Honkai Star Rail's official release time and pre-installation

Honkai Star Rail is currently available for pre-registration, as anyone can open the official website of the game, log in using their official HoYoverse account, and pre-register for the game. Players should note that HoYoverse has also lined up many pre-registration rewards.

UBatcha



1 day and 3hrs to preload with 4 days and 3hrs to Release!!

The following is the countdown until the pre-installation files go live:

Additionally, the release time of the game is the same, scheduled for April 26. The countdown to Honkai Star Rail's official release is as follows:

The following is a list of rewards that HoYoverse will be giving out to everyone after the official release:

500,000 pre-registrations: 50,000 Credits

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail passes

2,000,000: Trailblazer welcome avatar

3,500,000: Free Serval character card

5,000,000: 15x Star Rail Passes

Two million five hundred thousand followers on social media accounts: 2x Star Rail passes and 50,000 Credits.

Honkai: Star Rail

10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!



Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100.

As for the pre-installation, the expected download size of the game should be approximately 20 GB, with the overall game size being 25 GB. Everyone can expect the total file size to be about 10 GB on both iOS and Android devices. Sadly, PlayStation 4 and 5 don't have a new Gacha title under their name.

Players should also note that no form of an official client is currently available for download. Hence the aforementioned file size should be taken with a grain of salt. Everyone is recommended to watch on Honkai Star Rail's official socials or website for a download link.

Honkai: Star Rail

Follow our official account and retweet the previous tweet to receive a reminder on April 26th. If you do not wish to receive the reminder, kindly reply to us with the hashtag #offreminder.

Mobile devices such as Android and iOS should be able to download the files once they are available on the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

