5 best games to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in April 2022

When it comes to top-of-the-shelf gaming platforms, PlayStation is one of the most in-demand options currently.

With the release of the first installment of the PlayStation model back in 1994 in Japan (1995 in America), the world was introduced to a new way of gaming, as PC gaming wasn’t such a prominent endeavor back then. From there on, up until today, four more iterations of the gaming console have been released.

As time passed, the market became extremely competitive, as many other gaming consoles were introduced into the market. However, none could match the same magnitude as PlayStation up until now.

There are a plethora of games that can be played on these PlayStation consoles, and most new generation titles can be run with both the PS4 and PS5.

What are the best games to play on PlayStation 4 and 5 now?

1) Elden Ring

Developer(s): FromSoftware Inc.

Publisher(s): FromSoftware Inc., BANDAI NAMCO, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Elden Ring has taken 2022 by storm (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The latest installment in FromSoftware’s soulslike genre, Elden Ring lives up to its hype as one of the best open-world, action-adventure games ever. An immersive open world and immaculate sense of game design sum up the prowess of the developer’s work.

Written and designed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with the help of George R. R. Martin’s flawless writing skills, Elden Ring stands before the gaming industry as FromSoftware’s crown jewel.

2) God of War

Developer(s): Santa Monica Studio, Ready at Dawn, Jetpack Interactive, Daybreak Game Company, Javaground

Publisher(s): Capcom, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, Sony Pictures, PlayStation PC LLC

God of War is one of the most famous PS titles (Image via Sony)

God of War is arguably one of the best franchises hosted by the PlayStation series as one of their own. The journey of this franchise began in 2005 as the first installment of the game was released for the PS2.

Players embarked on a journey of salvation as Kratos sets out to exact revenge upon the Greek god Zeus himself. Since then, a total of four games have been released, with the fifth one, God of War: Ragnarok, well on the line and set to be released later this year.

3) Demon Souls

Developer(s): FromSoftware Inc., Bluepoint Games, Japan Studio

Publisher(s): Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of the boss fights in Demon Souls (Image via Bluepoint Games)

Demon Souls, the game that created the very soulslike genre, is one of the best to exist within the genre. It was so good that fans asked for a remaster since its graphics became a bit out-of-the-place for the latest generation of gaming.

Keeping to this request, the title was remastered in 2018 by Bluepoint Games and Japan Studio to deliver a renewed and graphically enhanced version. Even such an old game holds enough prowess to bring back enough memories for gamers who invested enough time when it first came out back in 2011.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Developer(s): Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher(s): Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Tsushima was another Sony/PS masterpiece (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

In the era of Soulslike domination of FromSoftware, Sucker Punch Productions delivered a masterpiece that can not only be compared side-by-side with any game from the genre but also surpasses a few of the most well-known offerings.

Before the existence of Ghost of Tsushima, nobody expected a game other than Sekiro where users could roam the map as badass samurais, cutting down foes in the path of vengeance. Sucker Punch Studios did an amazing job in combining the soulslike open-world genre to create this masterpiece.

The environment, immersiveness, and music set it apart from many other titles of its kind. This created a milestone for other developers to master the same art and make more such beautiful masterpieces.

5) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Developer(s): Naughty Dog

Publisher(s): Sony Interactive Entertainment

Uncharted 4:A Thief's End is one of the most played games on the PlayStation (Image via Naughty Dog)

To sum up the lives of two treasure hunters, Sam and Drake, Naughty Dog did excellent work in binding their stories with the latest iteration of the long-running Uncharted series. However, it’s not the story that binds fans to this series, it’s the world design and absolute infinite choices they can make while traversing through the world that sets it apart from any other title of its time.

And even to this day, it remains one of the most played games on the PlayStation.

