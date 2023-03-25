How to get 80+ pulls for free in Honkai Star Rail version 1.0 global release

HoYoverse recently held a special program for their upcoming free-to-play RPG, Honkai Star Rail. With the community already leaving some positive reviews on the recently closed beta version, the company has promised many additional features and rewards with the official launch.

To start off, HoYoverse has scheduled 80 guaranteed pulls within the game's early stages immediately after the official launch. Although players will need to fulfill certain requirements, each reward will be released as soon as the official servers go live on April 26, 2023.

The following article will list every source of rewards that the company has mentioned, both in-game and outside. To summarize the reward pools, players can expect gacha currencies in the game by leveling up their Trailblazer's EXP. Similarly, more rewards are tied to log-in events, community goals, and much more.

All sources for free 80+ guaranteed pulls in Honkai Star Rail

1) Trailblaze level 35

Rewards for leveling up (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Trailblaze level system in Honkai Star Rail is similar to Genshin Impact's Adventure Ranks or Honkai Impact's Captain levels. Players can earn Trailblaze EXP by completing main quests, daily commissions, opening chests, Calyx challenges, and one-time achievements.

Herta's lab (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Listed below are all of the rewards that players can earn throughout their journey while ranking up:

Trailblaze level 5: 10 Star Rail Pass (10 pulls)

Trailblaze level 15: 10 Star Rail Pass (10 pulls)

Trailblaze level 25: 10 Star Rail Pass and 800 Stellar Jade. (10 +5 = 15 pulls)

Trailblaze level 35: 10 Star Rail Pass and 800 Stellar Jade (10 + 5 = 15 pulls)

Subsequently, HoYoverse will be providing every player with 50 free pulls starting from level 1 to level 35. The Star Rail Pass is equivalent to Acquaint Fate in Genshin Impact, while Stellar Jade is similar to the premium currency of Primogems.

2) Log-in event

The upcoming RPG's log-in events will most likely last for a week, during which players can redeem the rewards that have been offered to them in-game. HoYoverse has prepared a total of 10 Star Rail special passes for everyone over the first week since the game's launch. This special currency can be used to pull on the limited-character banner.

Log-in rewards collectively 10 pulls throughout 7 days (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The following is a list of the number of Star Rail special passes that players can redeem each day:

Day 1: 1 Star Rail special pass

Day 2: 1 Star Rail special pass

Day 3: 2 Star Rail special passes

Day 4: 1 Star Rail special pass

Day 5: 1 Star Rail special pass

Day 6: 1 Star Rail special pass

Day 7: 3 Star Rail special passes

Unlike Star Rail passes, this specific currency is similar to Genshin's Intertwined Fate and players can use them exclusively on limited banners.

3) Milestone rewards

Milestone rewards (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Milestone rewards are certain numbers that have been set by the company which need to be collectively achieved by the community. The following list showcases the rewards tied to each milestone:

500,000 pre-registrations: 50,000 Credits

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail passes

2,000,000: Trailblazer welcome avatar

3,500,000: Free Serval character card

5,000,000: 15x Star Rail Passes

2,500,000 followers on social media accounts: 2x Star Rail passes and 50,000 Credits

Upon reaching these milestones, the rewards tied to a specific pool will be sent to every player's in-game mail.

