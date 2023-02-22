Best 4-star characters for beginners in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's upcoming title, bringing a traditional anime art style alongside brand-new locations to explore. However, the game follows classic turn-based combat with many additions to make the flow of the battle fast-paced. Typically, everyone needs certain characters in their arsenal to fight through different types of enemies.

Honkai Star Rail follows a different synergizing system, where players must look at a character's "path" based on their team's setup and enemies. This path defines a character's ability and attack style, including single-target DPS, AOE DPS, healer, buffer, and de-buffer.

The following article lists the best 4-star characters you should aim for at the beginning of your journey, as they can make your life easier against tougher opponents.

Honkai Star Rail's best 4-star characters to have to make the game easier

1) Natasha (Healer)

Natasha is a healer of the Abundance path whose skills are based solely on healing. Having a character whose skills and ultimate can restore others' HP is critical, as you can easily get overwhelmed by early-game bosses.

Natasha's skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Since turn-based combat doesn't have a way to let players avoid an enemy attack in battle, Natasha is a must-have in battles, as she is the only 4-star healer in the game so far. Her regular attacks deal physical damage, which is also great for shutting down shields quickly.

2) March 7th (Tank)

March 7th is a great addition to the team as a tank character since her skills are based on increasing allies' defenses in battle. She wields Cryo, making her strong against enemies weak to the element. March 7th's skill can shield herself or her allies, significantly reducing incoming damage from enemies.

Recommended early game Light Cone for March 7th (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

However, she shines the most due to her passive talent, which launches a counterattack if the enemy strikes someone with a shield. There are additional customizations via Light Cones, where Landau's Choice can taunt enemies to attack on March 7th for more turns in battle.

March 7th skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

This way, you can cast defense on yourself and let the enemies attack you while striking them with other characters.

3) Dan Heng (single target DPS)

Dan Heng's single-target burst capability makes him a powerful 4-star character even later in the game. He falls under the Hunter path category, specializing in boss damage, even more so when the enemy has a matching weakness. Additionally, Dan Heng is given to players for free, as players are recommended to utilize him the most in battles.

Dan Heng's ability as shown in the game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The only 4-star character on the Hunt path is Sushang, who will most likely be available via in-game gacha.

4) Serval (multi-target DPS)

Serval is yet another DPS character you will receive early in the game, as she is in the rewards pool of pre-registration community bonuses set by HoYoverse. Her kit involves heavily dealing overtime damage to enemies, followed by extending the shock duration with her ultimate.

Serval ability stance in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval's initial attacks are vital during the early game, as her skills and technique can inflict overtime shock on enemies. Pairing her with a healer, tank, and a single target DPS will make the perfect team to breeze through any beginner content.

Release date and pre-registration rewards

Honkai Star Rail's final release date has been revealed to be April 26, 2023, with the following pre-registration rewards up for grabs:

500,000 registration: 50,000 credits.

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail Pass.

2,000,000: Avatar Trailblazer- Welcome x1.

3,500,000: 4-star character serval (Erudition: Lightning).

5,000,000: Star Rail Pass x15.

Social media followers reach 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass x2 and 50,000 credits.

Rewards will be sent to everyone via in-game email after the servers go live.

