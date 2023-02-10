How to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail final release: Date, process, and milestone rewards

Honkai Star Rail is shaping up to be one of HoYoverse's most ambitious projects. The developers behind multiple successful gacha titles will be trying their hand at another game within the Honkaiverse. The company will also introduce turn-based combat with unique mechanics and animations.

Amidst their closed beta announcement for February 10, 2023, players can pre-load the game on multiple platforms, including PC and mobile devices. In an official post a few hours ago, HoYoverse announced a few details regarding the pre-registration of the final product.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



Pre-registration for Honkai: Star Rail will begin on the App Store and Google Play Store on February 10, 2023.



#HonkaiStarRail Honkai: Star Rail Online Store Pre-registration Will Open Soon!Pre-registration for Honkai: Star Rail will begin on the App Store and Google Play Store on February 10, 2023. Honkai: Star Rail Online Store Pre-registration Will Open Soon!Pre-registration for Honkai: Star Rail will begin on the App Store and Google Play Store on February 10, 2023.#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/24lqKUU6G4

This article aims to guide you through pre-registering on separate platforms, including PC, Android Play Store, and iOS App Store.

HoYoverse also has a lot of rewards stored for everyone, provided that the community succeeds in reaching different goals.

Pre-registration guide for Honkai Star Rail's final release on PC and mobile devices

1) PC

PC official website for the game (Image via HoYoverse)

To pre-register for Honkai Star Rail on PC, head to the game's official page to start. Once entered, log in using the credentials on your HoYoverse account. After following the on-screen instructions, you will be logged in to the game's webpage.

Look for the "Register Now" option in the top-right corner of the page, just beside your Account name. Once you interact with the option, a small window will pop up, confirming your pre-registration on your PC. You will be notified of the game's release in the email you used to log in.

The webpage has a lot of different things, including the latest news regarding Honkai Star Rail, details on playable characters, gameplay, and more.

2) Mobile devices

Honkai Star Rail pre-registration on Play Store (Image via HoYoverse)

If you're on Android, open the Play Store and search for Honkai Star Rail in the search bar. Once the title appears, click on the install option on the side with a clock icon. You will then receive a message saying, "This game will automatically install when it's available," confirming the pre-registration for your Android device.

Users on iOS can pretty much follow the same process on the App Store or download the Tap Tap from the same location. Android users can also download this software via the Play Store, as pre-registration of Honkai Star Rail is also available there.

However, those who pre-register from the Play Store, App Store, or Tap Tap are recommended to check back to their respective software once the game goes live.

3) Pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has a few gifts prepared for everyone based on the number of pre-registrations made across all platforms. You can view these gifts in detail via the Play Store purchase page of the game, the App Store, and the official website. The rewards and community goals are as follows:

500,000 registration: 50,000 credits.

1,000,000: 3x Star Rail Pass.

2,000,000: Avatar Trailblazer- Welcome x1.

3,500,000: 4-star character serval (Erudition: Lightning).

5,000,000: Star Rail Pass x15.

Social media followers reach 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass x2 and 50,000 credits.

Typically, all previous rewards are meant for the final release of the game, not the closed beta.

According to some reputed sources in the community, the final release date for Honkai Star Rail has been leaked to be April 26, 2023. The closed beta for the game starts on February 10, 2023, at 10:00 am UTC +8.

Poll : 0 votes