How does turn-based combat work in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail closed beta has been live for a few hours now, with only selected players in the community gaining access to servers. Aside from the character designs, gacha, and quests, HoYoverse's newest title offers a turn-based combat style mixed with twists and turns.

The turn-based mechanics in video-game combat have been popular for a long time. While the entire mechanic usually gets mixed reactions from most players, Honkai Star Rail's combat isn't just any typical RTS (real-time strategy).

With less than two months remaining until the final release, the following article will list everything HoYoverse's next entry has in store regarding their combat in the ongoing closed beta version.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers on the combat mechanics of Honkai Star Rail and does not include anything related to the main story.

Honkai Star Rail's turn-based combat introduces fun interactions and flows catering to all players

Honkai Star Rail is now available for players to pre-register on HoYoverse's official website. Anyone can head to this link and follow the instructions to undergo the registrations on different platforms. As mentioned earlier, the official release date is less than 2 months away, as it was leaked to be April 26, 2023.

However, the company granted access to closed beta to most of the community. Due to this, plenty of new players are experiencing turn-based combat in the game. Players should note that turn-based combat works just as the name suggests, where the playable character(s) and enemies take turns attacking each other.

Combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is the same, showcasing the traditional attacking style while switching between enemies. HoYoverse added plenty of features and interactions to this otherwise slow-paced combat mechanic, allowing fans of both RTS and action combat to weigh in on the fun.

Every added feature in Honkai Star Rail combat so far

1) Normal attacks and skills

Regular attacks and abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

A party of four can be dispatched at a time on the battlefield. Each character can perform a normal attack and a particular skill, accumulating and depleting skill points. The latter is required to complete unique skills on opponents, leading players to be more careful before performing any attack.

2) Weakness

Weakness activation before combat (Image via HoYoverse)

Weakness is a gameplay mechanic that lets players use a specific elemental type to deal massive damage to enemies. This can be identified with a small icon on the enemy's head, allowing players to either start a battle by applying weakness to enemies or deal increased damage during battle.

3) Ultimate skill and animations

Ultimate skill animation for Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail can be separated from other HoYoverse titles solely due to each character's unique animation and ultimate skills. These skills work like any other game, dealing colossal damage, buffing allies, or debuffing enemies based on the character's class.

4) Classes

Classes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 7 classes in the game, each providing different buffs in different scenarios. The classes include:

Destruction: Deals increased damage and grant survivability.

The Hunt: Deals increased damage to single targets.

The Erudition: Deal increased damage to multiple targets.

The Harmony: Apply buffs to allies.

The Nihility: Apply debuffs to partners.

The Preservations: Possess powerful defensive abilities.

The Abundance: Heal allies and restore HP for the team.

This further allows players to plan ahead of any encounter and form teams based on enemy types. The speed of the battle can also be set to 2x so that everyone can quickly run each wave of enemies in a single tileset.

