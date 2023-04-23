Honkai Star Rail pre-installation guide: How to pre-load new HoYoverse game before release

HoYoverse recently released pre-installation files for its next Gacha entry, Honkai Star Rail. Fans of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, alongside other gamers looking for seamless turn-based combat, will be pleased to know that this title will cater to them. The release date and time for this new title is April 26, at 10 am (UTC +8), and pre-installation files are available for it via the title's official page.

Hence, with only a couple of days left until Honkai Star Rail's official release, players are recommended to pre-install its files. To start the process, one can head to the game's official website and download the client on a PC. Players on mobile devices can do the same by heading to the App Store on iOS or Play Store on Android. This article showcases the steps involved in pre-installing the game's files. Moreover, it discusses everything you can expect with the launch of Honkai Star Rail.

Pre-installation guide for Honkai Star Rail and everything to expect with the launch

How to pre-install Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail will be available for PC and mobile devices upon launch. However, players can expect it to be released for PlayStation 4 and 5 subsequently. HoYoverse has recently uploaded several links that lead to its official clients for different platforms.

To pre-install the files on your PC, the following steps should help:

Head to HoYoverse's official website by following this link. Log in using your HoYoverse account. Click on the "Download now" button on the left side of the screen. Upon downloading the client, install it on any drive. Open the client and click on Download to start downloading the files. You can change the target directory of the program files on the left side of the client.

Additionally, if you are looking to pre-install the title on mobile devices, you can do so by using the links provided in the post below. From there, simply launch the game and pre-install its files.

The download size of the game on PC is approximately 10 GB, with the Android and iOS sizes being 7 GB. Make sure you're connected to a WiFi network or have a stable internet connection on all involved platforms during the download process. Once done, wait for the game to verify the downloaded files, as the servers are scheduled to go live on April 26, 10 am UTC +8.

Everything to expect with the launch

Upon launch, you will gain access to a total of four major regions in the game, including the Herta Space Station, Underworld, Everwinter Monument, and Xianzhou Luofu. Typically, there will be characters tied to each region, some of which will include Selee, Bronya, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Clara, Natasha, Kafka, Welt, and a lot more.

You can also obtain a total of 80 pulls during the initial stages of the game. This link will provide more details on all sources for the Gacha currency, from pre-registration to in-game rewards.

