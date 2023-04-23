How to download Honkai Star Rail on PC: Pre-installation guide and release time

Honkai Star Rail, an upcoming video game from Genshin Impact maker MiHoYo, can now be pre-downloaded and installed on all available platforms. Like previous games from the developers, the upcoming title will be playable on different devices. Expectations have been high since news about the game was first made public.

While access to the earlier beta tests was limited, that will no longer be the case with the full launch coming soon. Let’s take a look at how you can get the game on PC in advance and set it up properly to jump in once the servers go live.

Honkai Star Rail will be available on PC and mobile devices

A major reason behind the popularity of Genshin Impact is its availability on PC, mobile, and PlayStation consoles. MiHoYo will follow the same pattern with Honkai Star Rail. While the PlayStation port is unavailable, you can install the game on your PC and mobile devices. It is a free-to-play title, so you won't have to spend anything to download the game.

Follow the steps below to preload Honkai Star Rail on your PC system.

Step 1: Go to the game's official website by clicking here and commence the download.

Step 2: You need to have an account to play the game (although you can do this after completing the download as well).

Step 3: For playing on PC, you’ve two options – miHoYo’s own launcher or the Epic Games Store. The latter isn’t yet active, and checking the store will give you a “Coming Soon” status.

Step 4: Opt for the web download of the launcher.

Step 5: Install the launcher and open it (select Advanced if you want to change its destination).

Step 6: You’ll find another “Download” option on the launcher, and click on it to get the game files. You can select its destination.

Step 7: Once the files are downloaded, the unzipping process will start. You can play Honkai Star Rail once the process is over.

Remember that the game is only available for pre-download, so players must wait until April 26 before they can play it. The release date also remains the same on PC and mobile.

In the meantime, make sure to pre-register to win different in-game rewards.

