Honkai Star Rail is the newest turn-based galaxy-hopping adventure from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. It features a ton of boss fights and enemy encounters that must be strategically dealt with using the game’s various characters. However, no two characters are created equally; some are better than others because of their skills and rarity. Each unit has a unique place in the slowly developing endgame of Honkai Star Rail.

As such, this guide will attempt to list the best support units from an endgame perspective for Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best supports to use in Honkai Star Rail’s endgame

5) Trailblazer (Fire)

The Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The protagonist of the game and the first real character players unlock for exploration and story. The Trailblazer gets a mediocre start with the path of Destruction that locks them into a Physical DPS. However, it is not until much later into the Jarilo-VI campaign that the Trailblazer unlocks the path of Preservation, making them into a formidable tank - complete with shield generation and an AoE taunt to draw in enemy fire.

In addition, the Trailblazer also possesses an AoE nuke that deals massive fire damage to all enemies.

As such, the Trailblazer more than earns its place in our list, especially considering he is entirely free-to-play.

4) Gepard

The immovable guard of the Silvermanes, Gepard is an incredible tank capable of dealing absurd amounts of ice damage to foes and protecting his teammates on duty. His basic attack deals ice damage to a single target, while his skill additionally can freeze enemies in place (at a 65% chance). However, Gepard shines with his ultimate, Enduring Bulwark - which applies a shield equal to 140 + 32% of his defense stat to all allies.

Despite these advantages, remember that Gepard can be a rather difficult-to-obtain unit due to his nature of being a 5-star.

3) Bronya

The commander of the Silvermane Guards and heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog, Bronya is a conflicted soldier players will first meet during their adventure on Jarilo-VI. This Wind-attuned character is very support focused, owing to her skill and ultimate, which buff ally damage and crit rate significantly. As such, it is best used before launching the offensive on the enemy.

In addition, her unique skills allow for prioritizing actions over enemy units by increasing your Speed stat - allowing for nonstop assault.

Bronya is a 5-star great support overall and earns a place in all teams.

2) Bailu

Bailu is the adorable High Elder of the Vidyadhara and a potent healer. She is attuned to Lightning and can deal Lightning damage to a single target, scaling on her ATK stat. Her skill, Singing Among Clouds, heals a single ally by a set percentage of her maximum HP and heals two more at random. Her real strength lies in her ultimate, however, healing all allies on the field by an insane amount while simultaneously applying Invigoration to them for two whole turns. Invigoration can save allies from sticky situations by automatically restoring their HP when it falls below a certain threshold.

Perhaps her most helpful ability of her is being able to revive downed allies mid-fight.

Bailu is regarded as the best 5-star healer in Honkai Star Rail when writing this article.

1) Tingyun

Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun of the Xianzhou Luofu is a 4-star unit attuned to Lightning. Her single-target attack dishes out mediocre lightning damage to an enemy, but it is nothing compared to her ultimate skills. Her skill, Soothing Melody, buffs a single ally with Benediction, increasing their attack. In contrast, her ultimate, Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds, directly increases an ally’s damage output while simultaneously regenerating 50 Energy.

Soothing Melody is one of the most powerful skills in Honkai Star Rail right now, as it can also deal additional Lightning damage that scales off of the ally’s ATK stat.

For possessing these skills and being a relatively easier-to-obtain 4-star unit, Tingyun is undoubtedly the best support in the game currently.

