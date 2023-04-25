All Lightning characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Excitement abounds RPG fans as HoYoverse prepares to release Honkai: Star Rail on April 26th. The highly anticipated role-playing game will be available on PC and mobile platforms. Players will take on the role of a Trailblazer following Akivili, the Aeon of Trailblaze. With a vast map featuring multiple planets to explore, players can travel between them using the Astral Express. Compared to Genshin Impact, the developer's most successful game to date, Honkai: Star Rail is an entirely different game, being a turn-based action RPG. Unlike the former, Honkai Star Rail cannot be considered an open-world game, as it only partially fits this category.

Despite players being able to roam and discover the game's expansive zones, the maps in HSR have a relatively straightforward structure. It consists of smaller parts that require the game menu to visit, which can restrict the player's freedom. Like its sister titles, the game features exciting characters with similar gameplay to their predecessors. Players can obtain playable units using Star Rail Passes or Star Rail Special Passes, which can be obtained by exchanging Stellar Jade, Undying Embers, or Undying Starlight or by completing Missions and Events within the game.

The game features 25 playable characters. Each assigned an element (Physical, Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary) with corresponding attacks that cause damage.

This article features all the game's characters that possess lightning power.

Honkai: Star Rail Guide: All lightning characters in the game

Currently, there are six known lightning-based characters in Honkai: Star Rail:

Arlan (Rarity: 4-star; Path: The Destruction)

Honaki: Star Rail - Arlan (Image via HoYoVerse)

Arlan serves as the head of the security department of the Herta Space Station, and his top priority is to safeguard the lives of his colleagues. He is a serious and unemotional person who is not well-versed in scientific research on the station, but he takes pride in the scars he has accumulated while protecting his fellow crew members.

He is classified as a DPS (damage per second) character with a severe damage output but low survivability, making him a glass cannon in most battles. Arlan is particularly effective against single targets, and his unique skill allows him to deal even more damage by sacrificing a portion of his health. However, this move is unavailable if his health is already too low.

Additionally, his passive ability increases his damage output based on his lost health.

Bailu (Rarity: 5-star; Path: The Abundance)

Honkai: Star Rail - Bailu (Image via HoYoVerse)

Bailu is a Vidyadhara doctor working for the Alchemy Commission and serving on Xianzhou Luofo, one of the six flagship ships of the Xianzhou Alliance. As a five-star character in Honkai: Star Rail, she specializes in lightning element attacks and possesses healing abilities.

She is an ideal choice for a primary healer as she possesses remarkable outgoing healing potential through her skill, ultimate, and passive ability.

Jing Yuan (Rarity: 5-star; Path: The Erudition)

Honkai: Star Rail - Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoVerse)

Jing Yuan, one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance, commands the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. Although he was once a formidable warrior, he now prioritizes the well-being of Luofu and his prospects. He can summon a powerful entity known as Lightning Lord in combat, which can damage his enemies heavily.

He is an intense damage dealer with exceptional crowd control and utility abilities. His combat strength is further amplified by his formidable companion, the Lightning Lord, which allows him to deal substantial damage even during off-turns.

Kafka (Rarity: 5-star; Path: The Nihility)

Honkai: Star Rail - Kafka (Image via HoYoVerse)

Kafka maintains an air of secrecy around her. Despite being the first character players encounter in the game, not much is known about her. The Interastral Peace Corporation lists her as a wanted individual, with her name and curious details about her penchant for coat collection being the only information provided.

She is a member of the Stellaron Hunter organization and is a trusted ally of Destiny's Slave Elio, who shares her vision for a better future. She is a lightning character proficient in using knives, swords, and light guns. She excels in dealing with area-of-effect (AoE) attacks that can shock her enemies. When enemies are shocked, they take lightning damage at each turn.

Serval (Rarity: 4-star; Path: The Erudition)

Honkai: Star Rail - Serval (Image via HoYoVerse)

Serval wields a guitar sword and has lightning abilities. She is the eldest daughter of the Landau family, known for her rebellious and free-spirited nature. She used to be friends with Cocolia but has since pursued her interests and become a mechanic. Serval is from Belobog, a planet that is always covered in snow. She owns a workshop called 'Neverwinter' where she sometimes performs rock 'n' roll.

Serval is a lightning-based character who deals significant damage with her attacks and can shock enemies and apply damage over time. Her lightning damage output depends on her attack stats, so it's recommended to prioritize equipment that boosts her base attack and energy regeneration.

Tingyun (Rarity: 4-star; Path: The Harmony)

Honkai: Star Rail - Tingyun (Image via HoYoVerse)

Tingyun is a charismatic and cunning character, hailing from the Foxian race and serving as the Head Representative of the Whistling Flames merchant guild. She has a gift for storytelling and persuasion, often using her silver tongue to sell her wares and captivate her listeners.

Tingyun is a character with a four-star rating who specializes in the element of lightning and is designed to be a support character. She follows Harmony's path and is skilled in providing strong buffs to her team, enhancing their energy regeneration and overall damage output through her various abilities.

Lightning characters in Honkai: Star Rail excel at taking down groups of enemies with their electric-based abilities. With their high damage output, they are often relied on as the primary damage dealers, making them a valuable addition to any team looking to achieve maximum combat effectiveness.

