5 best Genshin Impact teams for AoE damage in Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss is the current end-game content and boasts the highest level of difficulty in terms of combat. By changing the enemy lineups in every version, competitive players make it their goal to complete the domain in full stars.

Certain floors in the Spiral Abyss force Travelers to equip a single-target DPS, while other stages prefer an AoE damage team. This article will list the five best AoE damage teams in Spiral Abyss without including the buffs from the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Looking at five of the best AoE damage teams for Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss

1) Xiao + Jean + Albedo + Zhongli

Both Xiao and Albedo are able to deal AoE damage with their Elemental Bursts. The fact that these two work extremely well together is the cherry on top in this composition. Xiao's Elemental Burst has a large AoE range, in addition to high and consistent DPS. Jean (or any other Anemo character) is a great battery for Xiao to gain Elemental Particle, while Albedo and Zhongli are the Geo duo that provides support off-field.

2) Ganyu + Venti + Mona + Diona

The Morgana team is another great AoE damage team (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu and her Morgana team remain strong as the top AoE damage dealers, even after various AoE characters have been released in the latest version of Genshin Impact. Venti and his Elemental Burst can gather enemies into one spot, while Mona and Diona can freeze their opponents with a combination of Hydro and Cryo. Last but not least, Ganyu can unleash her Elemental Burst, which has a ridiculously huge AoE range.

3) Tartaglia + Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha

Tartaglia is one of the earliest characters to be released in Genshin Impact, but is still very useful in the current Spiral Abyss. His entire kit proves that he is the best at fighting mobs of enemies. In fact, his strength is unmatchable the bigger the mobs are.

Both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can deal huge AoE damage, but his main selling point would be the Elemental Skill, where he remains on the field with other characters as a support.

4) Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett + Xingqiu

Raiden Shogun and her national team is the cheapest AoE team (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun and her national team are arguably the most famous team in Genshin Impact. Not only is the team composition incredibly cheap to form with only three other 4-star characters, but Raiden Shogun herself can dish out immense AoE damage in very short periods of time.

Xiangling and Bennett are the Pyro duo that can increase the entire team's attack by 25% just by being in the lineup with Pyro Resonance. Xingqiu and his Sacrificial Sword will never run out of Energy, while Raiden Shogun with her massive Energy Recharge can unleash her Elemental Burst back-to-back immediately after her cooldown is over.

5) Sucrose + Fischl + Kokomi + Xiangling

Another special team that is unexpectedly reliable in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss when it comes to AoE damage would be the Sukukomon team. Each of the units in this team is not a massive DPS like Raiden Shogun or Hu Tao, but with the combination of these four Elemental Skills, they can dish out some serious damage numbers.

More and more characters will be released in future versions of Genshin Impact, but these teams will most likely stay as the best AoE team in Spiral Abyss and even the open-world of the game.

