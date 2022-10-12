Overwatch 2: Five Heroes with highest damage dealing capacity ranked

Overwatch 2 has 35 heroes to choose from, and 17 out of them belong to the DPS class, also popularly known as the damage dealers. This can make it extremely confusing for players to pick the right character that suits their specific style of play.

For gamers wishing to pick the strongest DPS character, this guide takes them through some of the heroes in Overwatch 2 that inflict the highest amount of damage.

Ranking the 5 highest damage dealers in Overwatch 2

5) Reaper

Reaper’s Hellfire Shotguns can turn out to be lethal weapons in the right hands (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reaper can be a menace if allowed to flank around enemy lines. He has the ability to heal when dealing damage to enemies, and in addition to that, he has the ability called Shadow Steps to teleport around maps, which makes Reaper very hard to pin down.

So far, in the first week of Overwatch 2’s play, Reaper has already outperformed its DPS rivals, Tracer and Widowmaker. His ultimate, Death Blossom, is a compelling ability that deals insane amounts of damage through his Shotguns to multiple enemies around a radius.

4) Sojourn

The latest DPS hero introduced, Sojourn, is one of the highest damage dealers one can get in Overwatch 2. Her primary weapon is a powerful rail gun that seriously damages anyone in her path.

She also has one of the most significant secondary fire damage of 130 when her weapon is fully charged. Overall, Sojourn is a balanced hero offering decent mobility, and her Power Slide ability makes her lethal in mid-range shootouts.

3) Sombra

The revamped version of Sombra in Overwatch 2 makes her even deadlier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sombra is one of the deadliest silent killers in Overwatch 2. She has been reworked significantly from being a utility character to a one-person silent killer. Her ultimate ability enables players to hack into enemies, dealing 40% extra damage.

She is highly effective in team fights due to her ability to hack health packs, and her EMP ability also comes in handy during coordinated fights. Sombra's gameplay is swift and deadly and hinges on killing isolated opponents in the blink of an eye.

2) Soldier 76

With accuracy, heavy damage, speed, and some healing, Soldier 76 is one of the most balanced heroes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Soldier 76 is one of the most reliable DPS characters in Overwatch 2 due to his all-around abilities to gun down enemies in short-range or long-range alike. He has an automatic rifle at his disposal that deals significant damage.

His ultimate and tactical visors give players a lock-in on targets. Combined with his secondary skill of Helix Rockets, he can deal a ton of damage to locked-in enemies, enough to kill unguarded non-tank heroes in one round.

Additionally, Soldier 76 also boasts the Biotic healing ability through which players can heal themselves and their allies. He also has the Sprint ability, which increases Soldier 76’s movement speed by 50% for a while.

1) Junkrat

Junkrat can ambush entire teams alone through his mines, traps, and grenades (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Junkrat was one of the least picked heroes in Overwatch 2’s beta version as the hero requires a specific style of tactical gameplay, which players need to adjust to. His tricky self-detonating mines and steel traps can hold chokepoints on the map exceptionally well, which often hinders opponents from taking certain routes.

When it comes to damage dealing, all abilities and weapon damage combined together, Junkrat has one of the highest damage dealing capacities in the game. His primary weapon is the Rocket Launcher, and Junkrat can obliterate entire teams who are trapped through a couple of rounds of his bouncing explosives.

