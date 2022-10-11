How to unlock Overwatch 2 Junkrat: Abilities, Class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 Junkrat originates from Australia in the Overwatch lore. He is categorized under the damage class. The hero has a chaotic personality and a design that portrays priority for his survival. It is excellent for players who want to earn extra style points while taking down enemies.

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s newest title which was released on October 4. The game features all of the heroes and maps in Overwatch, a popular hero-shooter title released in 2016. The game has made a name in the esports scene, and publishers are looking to continue the legacy with their latest launch.

How to unlock Overwatch 2 Junkrat

Overwatch 2 Junkrat is one of the best Damage Class heroes in area denial and damage per bullet. He carries a grenade launcher as his primary weapon. Junkrat is obsessed with explosives and chooses chaos and destruction as his source of entertainment.

Junkrat is locked for new players. Fortunately, it is relatively easy to unlock as the hero challenge only requires 12 wins in any match or game mode. Fans can unlock the hero in less time if they purchase the Battle Pass. Completing challenges and tiers also rewards players with amazing tier gifts in the Battle Pass.

Junkrat’s abilities in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Junkrat has low Health Points but benefits with very high damage output. His abilities allow players to secure map control without direct contact with the enemies. Here is a list of all Junkrat’s abilities and a brief description.

Frag Launcher (Primary fire): Junkrat uses a single-handed frag launcher as his main weapon. The frags can bounce upon landing on the ground after a small delay.

Junkrat uses a single-handed frag launcher as his main weapon. The frags can bounce upon landing on the ground after a small delay. Concussion Mine (L-Shift): Junkrat can throw a mine that can knock back and damage enemies.

Junkrat can throw a mine that can knock back and damage enemies. Steel Trap (E): Overwatch 2 Junkrat can place a bear trap on the ground. Enemies cannot move for a short duration while being affected by the “Trapped” status effect.

Overwatch 2 Junkrat can place a bear trap on the ground. Enemies cannot move for a short duration while being affected by the “Trapped” status effect. Rip-Tire (Ultimate): Junkrat takes the huge wheel from his back and rips it into action. Players can control the tire and explode it when near enemies.

Junkrat takes the huge wheel from his back and rips it into action. Players can control the tire and explode it when near enemies. Total Mayhem (Passive): Junkrat is immune to his explosives. Additionally, he drops a cluster of bombs when killed. These bombs are capable of taking down enemy players in proximity as well.

How to play Junkrat in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 Junkrat is a fragile damage hero. He also does not possess any ability to heal himself. It is a unique hero in the damage class, requiring a different playstyle. It is not a problematic hero, but a different hero that does not cater to all players and preferences.

Junkrat players should utilize walls and narrow alleyways. Junkrat fires grenades can bounce off walls on all the Overwatch 2 maps. This allows players to damage enemies hiding behind their Tanks' safety.

Junkrat can be very mobile. Why walk when you can blast yourself to a location without taking damage? His concussion mines are great for quickly covering large distances. These mines come with two charges and can be used simultaneously. It is also a remarkable ability to put distance between enemies pushing for close combat.

Overwatch 2 Junkrat’s ultimate ability is easy to control, and is capable of climbing walls to reach certain places. It deals tremendous damage and should ideally be saved for when enemies are grouped up.

Placing Steel Traps in narrow hallways and corners can be beneficial. While immobilizing enemies, they become the easiest target to shoot in Overwatch 2. These traps can additionally be used to cover Junkrat’s own back in case someone decides to flank.

Poll : 0 votes