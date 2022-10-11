5 best DPS heroes for competitive gameplay in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has various hero types that offer multiple skills and abilities. Out of these types, heroes who specialize in dealing massive damage to enemies fit the playstyle of a large majority of players. Those who are familiar with the genre and comfortable with FPS games should be keen to try these DPS-oriented heroes out.

Most of the well-known heroes have been reworked and balanced for the sequel, but new heroes have also been added to the available roster in Overwatch 2. This brings the total to 17 DPS heroes, making it quite confusing for players to choose one.

Hence, this guide tries to clear up all the confusion in the community by listing the five best DPS heroes for competitive gameplay in Overwatch 2.

Sojourn, Bastion, and 3 other DPS heroes that can turn the tide in Overwatch 2

1) Sojourn

Sojourn can charge her Railgun and one-shot most enemies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mid-range altercations are Sojourn's specialty, as her primary railgun is capable of firing projectiles with a decently high fire rate. Although each shot does roughly nine damage, the fire rate of 14 rounds per shot deals deadly damage if the shots connect.

Furthermore, her secondary fires a powerful energy shot that scales to charge the shot up with time. Other abilities like Power Slide, Disruptor Shot, and Overclock also play an important role in making Sojourn one of the best new DPS heroes in Overwatch 2.

2) Genji

Genji is a great choice for those who want a fast DPS hero (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The cyber ninja is back as one of the best flankers in the sequel to Overwatch, and his renowned mobility and agility have stayed the same. However, the real star of the show is his Dragonblade ultimate ability, which allows him to draw his katana blade and slice through enemies in a flash.

It may only last for a few seconds, but the removal of stun abilities has greatly buffed this ability, since he can't be stopped in his tracks anymore. With unique skills like deflecting bullets and a mobility advantage, Genji is truly one of the best damage-focused heroes in the game right now.

3) Reaper

Now that mid-range and flanking altercations are covered, it's time for Reaper to shine in close quarters. Players who can get accustomed to his short range can outshine feared tanks like Reinhardt with ease. Reaper also enjoys incredible perks and abilities that cater to his limited playstyle and range.

In combat, he can regain portions of his health by landing shots on his enemies, and his Wraith Form makes it easy for him to flee challenging situations. It also removes any negative status effects he's afflicted with and gives him a temporary speed boost.

However, changing locations quickly is key for close-quarters combat, and Shadow Step allows him to teleport to targetable areas.

4) Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 can support his team using Biotic Field (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It would be fair to assume that the developers were especially kind with Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2 after the rework, as he could be one of the best choices for new players who're trying to experience the game meta.

His primary gun offers incredible damage with a decent fire rate, and his secondary launches a volley of rockets that explode upon impact. Furthermore, Soldier: 76 can also play a decent support role thanks to his Biotic Field ability, which can heal him and his squadmates. His movement capabilities are also superior to most, thanks to the Sprint ability.

5) Bastion

Bastion has a lot of firepower (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Bastion might be slightly tougher for new players to master, but its ballistic abilities truly set it apart from other DPS heroes in Overwatch 2. Bastion can change configuration modes and adapt to situations quickly.

Its ultimate ability is extremely effective and deals 200 to 600 damage. Its tactical grenade ability can cover a lot of ground and bounce off of walls as well. Overall, Bastion can overwhelm tanks easily if used strategically.

