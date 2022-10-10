How to unlock Genji in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Overwatch 2 is about to enter its second week of full release, with the game seemingly on track to meet the standards of its predecessor. While the news about switching to a 5v5 game format was met with some skepticism, players don’t seem to have many problems regarding the changes it brings to the actual gameplay.

As some things changed, so did many heroes that carried over to Overwatch 2 from the original game. Although certain characters have received significant reworks to fit in with the new status quo, some have only received minor tweaks while others have seen almost no changes.

Genji is one such hero who has only received minor changes to his skills and abilities, which will be discussed in this guide for Overwatch 2. Read on if you’re a new player getting into Overwatch because it is now free-to-play or a returning veteran looking to re-familiarize yourself with the cyber ninja’s skillset.

How to unlock Genji in Overwatch 2

Unless you already own Overwatch, you won’t be able to access Genji from the very beginning of the game, as he is not one of the 15 characters available at the start. Fortunately, unlocking him is simple, as all you need to do is complete the initial tutorial and play a few matches.

In Overwatch 2, the only way to unlock all of the game's characters is by playing through 150 unranked matches. At certain milestones, you’ll be rewarded with certain heroes, and Genji can be attained right after playing a single match (you might even get D.Va as a bonus if you win the round).

Genji’s class and abilities

Genji's abilities (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Genji is a damage class hero and, as such, is well equipped to dish out a great deal of damage, mainly with the use of melee weapons. In Overwatch 2, damage heroes can either take out targets easily with significant attacking power or quickly finish off opponents below half health, at the very least.

The cyber ninja Genji is a great example of the latter, using his maneuverability to flank targets and eliminate more squishy heroes easily. His class passive also grants him a buff to movement and reload speed for a brief duration after killing an enemy hero.

Given below is a list of Genji’s abilities:

Shuriken: This is the basic offensive armament that Genji utilizes in battle, throwing them from a distance to deal damage. Shuriken has two modes of fire, a burst of three in a straight line that deals more damage but hits only a single target, and an arc of three in a wide spread that is faster but less accurate.

Deflect: As a ninja, Genji comes equipped with a sword, which he uses in this signature ability to deflect and return incoming projectiles in the direction he is facing. It can also be used to defend against melee attacks.

Swift Strike: This is a dash attack in which Genji moves swiftly in a straight line, slashing through the air. Opponents caught in the attack take considerable damage and, if eliminated, will reset the cooldown for the ability.

Cyber-Agility: Along with his class ability, Genji has another passive that lets him double jump and climb surfaces. This opens up new paths that most heroes cannot take and is excellent for flanking enemies from hidden locations.

Dragonblade: This is Genji’s ultimate ability, in which he unsheathes his sword and becomes a fully melee combatant for six seconds, dealing 110 damage per hit. Provided that you are able to land a blow, this is one of the most powerful ultimate abilities in the game.

These are all the abilities that Genji possesses in Overwatch 2. Given below is a section on tips to play the cyber ninja in the game, how best to utilize him, and his role in the team.

Tips for Genji

Genji tosses his shurikens (Image via Activision Blizzard)

As a damage hero, Genji is meant to take the offensive, but his attack power isn’t high enough that he can take out a hero on his own. Due to many of the character changes in Overwatch 2 and the shift to 5v5 gameplay, a team needs to work in unison to secure kills.

Genji’s ultimate, Dragonblade, is quite powerful and can quickly deal tremendous damage to many opponents when timed correctly. Deploy it in a skirmish where your teammates can back you up with more attacking power, and you can quickly gain a team kill.

The Swift Slash ability is a good offensive move, but it can also be used as a retreating mechanism to gain ground and quickly put some distance between enemies. Deflect can be used to deflect any projectile attacks, even ultimates, so using it wisely is vital.

And that was all you needed to know about Genji in Overwatch 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave us a like on the article? You can even comment down below and let us know what other features you’d like to see on the site.

