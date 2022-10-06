Fact Check: Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Overwatch 2 on the PS5?

Overwatch 2 is officially live, and the latest free-to-play franchise entry has brought with it a ton of new playable features and characters, as well as bugs and other performance issues.

While the shooter’s gameplay experience has been marred for many by bugs and glitches, the overall reception has been mildly positive. Players who have spent hours on the prequel, as well as players who are new to the shooter, are having a great time participating in some of the various features and modes that the shooter has to offer.

As there has been a large influx of new players due to Overwatch 2 dropping as a free-to-play title, many in the community are quite curious about some of the things surrounding the game on the various platforms.

PlayStation users in particular are quite curious to know if the shooter will require a PS Plus subscription or not. Fortunately, players will not be requiring a subscription to access the various online features of the shooter, hence, users without a PS Plus membership will be able to make the most of everything Overwatch 2 has to offer.

PlayStation users will luckily not need a Plus membership for Overwatch 2

The requirement of a PS Plus membership for Overwatch 2 has been quite a popular question amongst PlayStation 5 users, and luckily it seems that the subscription is not a necessity.

While it’s true that a Plus membership is required to access the online features of multiple games if players want to enjoy co-op or even PvP, such is not the case for the new Overwatch entry. The shooter is a free-to-play title that allows one to try out every single matchmaking feature that it has to offer irrespective of the user’s Plus subscription.

A game cannot truly be called a free-to-play title if it makes players pay a small subscription fee to allow them access to some of its features. Hence, it's not all that surprising that much like Xbox and Nintendo, PlayStation is allowing users to try out the game without investing a single cent.

Regardless of their subscription model, players will be able to enjoy Overwatch 2 on the PS4 and the PS5 and connect to the online servers without a hitch. Unfortunately, players can find it rather difficult to properly enjoy the shooter at the moment due to the hellishly long queue times, as well as server errors.

There have been a plethora of bugs and glitches as well that are breaking the game, hopefully, Blizzard will patch out the problems very soon.

