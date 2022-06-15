5 of the most iconic swords in video games

Video game weaponry has always been unique. The sheer number of weapons video games have come up with have roots in reality but also take a step into the fantastical.

Weapons can range from intricately designed firearms to colossal greatswords, but they all serve the same function: to give the player the tools that enable them to go through the game's obstacles. Most of the time, they take the form of a simple tool found in the real world, like the iconic crowbar of Half-Life's Gordan Freeman.

Swords, in general, are a special bunch. They are some of the most widely recognizable weapons throughout history, and every culture has had its own take on the design. Swords in video games also work in the same way, they borrow from history and give players’ the tool to cut down everything in their path.

While swords are made to represent their historical counterparts, video game devs take it to the next level and have produced some fabled blades. This list takes a look at iconic swords that have appeared in video games.

From Buster Sword to The Yamato, here are 5 iconic blades in video games

1) Buster Sword (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Final Fantasy has been a titan of the JRPG genre. The franchise is one of the longest-running in video game history and is one of the most recognizable ones. These games have everything: fantastic stories, iconic characters, and even more remarkable weaponry. There is just such a high ceiling when it comes to Final Fantasy games, and with an entirely new vision for the future, there is just no stopping this juggernaut.

The Buster Sword first made its first appearance alongside its wielder Cloud Strife. The character and sword were designed by the legendary Tetsuya Nomura. The massive blade is widely known mostly due to its characteristic design and ability to desolate any foe foolish to come up against it. The Buster Sword has gone up against some mighty enemies and has always come up on time, granted the player did it right. It's truly an iconic sword.

The sword truly comes alive in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it feels absolutely amazing to use. The weapon is weighty and it strikes true. In the hands of Cloud Strife, this is a weapon to be feared.

2) Frostmourne (Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos)

Arguably one of the biggest franchises to have ever existed, Blizzard unlocked a gold mine of potential within Warcraft. The creative and unhindered world design was not only the work of some of the best minds in the video game industry but also spearheaded by a loyal fan base who supported them through thick and thin. The games were originally part of the RTS genre but evolved into a massive online multiplayer experience known as World of Warcraft.

Frostmourne is a legendary weapon that holds a dark evil within. This weapon belongs to the Lich King, and there is quite a lot of lore behind this armament. The greatsword now belongs to Arthas, who is the vessel for the Lich King, and with it, he is a formidable foe. The blade itself has been immaculately designed and looks menacing. The weapon is quite powerful as well, as players are able to cut down swathes of enemies.

Blizzard has done some heavy marketing when it comes to the Warcraft franchise, and Frostmourne was a big part of it. During its initial days, the sword was licensed by Blizzard and they made a lot of replicas which sold for high prices. It looks good on the wall and looks good in-game, the Frostmourne is easily one of the more recognizable weapons in video games.

3) Crucible Blade (Doom Eternal)

Doom has been a part of the norm for a long time. Along with Wolfenstein 3D, Doom sparked the FPS genre, and every other shooter has tried to emulate the two games.

There wasn’t a lot to the first Doom game, but it was incredibly fun. Maze-like levels with demonic enemies around every corner. The adrenaline rush was unmatched at the time, and players still return to the game even today. The newer Doom games have captured this essence beautifully and have successfully brought the franchise to the modern-day.

The Crucibles are powerful energy weapons that are legendary in stature. There is a short cameo in Doom (2016), but it makes a violent comeback in Doom Eternal. In this case, the Crucible Blade looks absolutely amazing. There is just such a powerful design for this weapon, and it suits the Doom Guy perfectly. The blade is feared by all demon-kind, and with the Doom Guy wielding it, no demon is safe.

The Crucible Blade has only appeared in Doom Eternal, but it is still an incredibly iconic weapon. The fact that it's part of the Doom franchise just makes it all the better. This sword definitely makes the list of iconic and fascinating video game weaponry.

4) The Yamato (Devil May Cry 5)

The fourth entry on this list is a classic video game Katana. The Yamato is found in the Devil May Cry series and is a large part of the story for all games within the franchise. Devil May Cry has been the premier hack-and-slash video game that spans over 5 games and is one of Capcom’s best IPs. The video game series features exciting combat and iconic characters that have become widely popular.

The Yamato is wielded by the antagonist of the series, Vergil. He is Dante’s twin brother and they are polar opposites of each other. While Dante is brash and loud, Vergil is cold and calculating, much like his blade the Yamato.

The Yamato is a unique Katana that can cut extremely fast and deep. The speed at which the wielder can draw and slash with this blade is extremely quick and foes usually do not know what hit them. Yamato offers a lot of control as it can easily catch speedy foes. The sword is easily one of the most recognizable Katanas in video games.

5) Dark Moon Greatsword (Elden Ring)

FromSoftware has been a video game developer with a lot of pedigree. The Soulsborne games have had such a major impact on the gaming industry that the games simply have no equal. They are only surpassed with each iteration of the classic Souls formula, and they do not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Elden Ring is by far their most ambitious title yet, and the game has seen critical acclaim.

The Dark Moon Greatsword is one of the many iterations of the classic Soulsborne weapon. It was first featured all the way back in Kingsfield and is now available in Elden Ring. The weapon has a fantastic design to it, and the blade is made of pure light. The Dark Moon Greatsword in Elden Ring requires Intelligence to wield and is a primary choice for sorcery builds.

The Dark Moon Greatsword is a well-known sword for any Soulsborne fan and is a fantastic choice to pick up for a playthrough. It is one of the most iconic weapons in a video game series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far