Overwatch 2 characters locked: All you need to know

Overwatch 2 is finally available for everyone to play. Blizzard launched the game globally on October 4 at noon PDT. It was released as a free-to-play game starting with the official launch, unlike its predecessor, Overwatch, which was a paid title.

Many new players are flocking to Blizzard’s latest in multiple folds. Seasoned players and Overwatch fans are surely returning to the new game and have been granted cosmetic migration perks. All the heroes and maps from the prequel will make their way into Overwatch 2 with some additional content.

For all the new Overwatch 2 players, the heroes will be locked when first logging in. But they can be easily unlocked by spending a little time and effort in the game. This article will list all the heroes and their unlocking criteria for Overwatch 2.

How to unlock all Overwatch 2 heroes?

Overwatch 2 is a unique First Person Shooter game that Blizzard Entertainment recently launched. Its predecessor came out in the early years of 2016 and had successfully gained a reputation for itself in the esports scene. A large community also grew under Overwatch’s umbrella resulting in the widespread support and love that the title gets.

Here is a list of all the heroes available to play from the beginning of Overwatch 2 by default.

Orisa

Reinhardt

Winston

Zarya

Pharah

Reaper

Soldier 76

Torbjörn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Lúcio

Mercy

Moira

Junker Queen: (New character) unlock with just a log-in into Season 1

Sojourn: (Not a new character but introduced as a damage class hero) unlocks with just a log-in into Season 1

There are 20 more heroes in the game that will stay locked during the first login by new players. These characters can be unlocked easily, and it does not take long. New players who stick to the game for a while can gain access to these locked heroes quickly.

Here is a list of all locked heroes and a brief description of how to unlock them.

Genji: unlocks after the completion of 1 game

D.Va: unlocks after the completion of 2 games

Cassidy: unlocks after the completion of 3 games

Ana: unlocks after the completion of 4 games

Hanzo: unlocks after winning 9 games

Junkrat: unlocks after winning 12 games

Roadhog: unlocks after winning 15 games

Symmetra: unlocks after winning 20 games

Zenyatta: unlocks after winning 25 games

Bastion: unlocks after winning 30 games

Sigma: unlocks after winning 40 games

Ashe: unlocks after winning 50 games

Brigitte: unlocks after winning 60 games

Mei: unlocks after winning 70 games

Doomfist: unlocks after winning 85 games

Baptiste: unlocks after winning 100 games

Sombra: unlocks after winning 115 games

Wrecking Ball: unlocks after winning 130 games (wins grant double progress)

Echo: unlocks after winning 150 games (wins grant double progress)

Kiriko: (New Character) players can buy the Battle Pass for instant access or unlock it free at Tier 55 by playing the game and gaining XP points.

It is also important to note for all new players a win grants double XP points gain that greatly helps in quickly leveling up the Battle Pass. Many gifts are also available for players in the Battle Pass if they choose not to purchase the additional content.

This concludes the walk-through to unlock all the heroes. Every Hero has unique abilities, and mastering each takes a lot of determination and grind. Fans will surely enjoy Blizzard’s newest, even more, considering the new content they plan to release.

