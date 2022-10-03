How to unlock the Legendary Kiriko Skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is an upcoming iteration of the beloved Overwatch title, which was initially launched by Blizzard back in 2016. A team-based first-person shooter, the multiplayer game splits players into two teams of five members each, where players pick unique 'Heroes' with special individual abilities.

Kiriko is an upcoming Hero in Overwatch 2 who plays the 'Support' role in the game. The Hero possesses a 'Protection Suzu', allowing her to heal teammates. She can also throw 'Kunai' at enemies to critically damage them. Guided by a Kitsune spirit, this ninja healer has fans of the title eagerly waiting for the game's launch.

After a recent announcement, players will now be able to unlock the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin through free Twitch drops. This Legendary skin features the character in a blue and white souvenir jacket with an adorable headgear featuring fox ears. This skin is a major upgrade from her generic white/red attire, giving Kiriko a funky appearance to match her personality.

Everything players need to know about unlocking the Legendary Kiriko skin in Overwatch 2

Kiriko will be available to all owners of Overwatch. If players don't own it already, they can purchase the Season One Premium Battle Pass for $10, providing them with instant access to the new Hero. Alternatively, players will have to grind to level 55 of the free Battle Pass to unlock her.

However, if players wish to unlock the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko skin, Overwatch 2 will be providing the skin as a free Twitch drop on October 7 along with Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and Donut Weapon Charm, on October 17. To receive the skin as a free drop, players will have to do the following:

1) First, log into your Battle.net account

2) Then, proceed to the Battle.net connections page

3) Here, select 'Connect' next to the Twitch icon and continue linking your account by following the steps mentioned therein.

[Note: If you have previously linked your Battle.net account to Twitch, you can skip the above three steps]

Once all of the above steps are completed, your Battle.net account will be successfully connected to your Twitch account, allowing you to receive free drops.

To earn the Legendary Sukajan Kiriko Skin, you will have to tune into any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for a total of six hours between October 7 at 2:00 pm PDT and October 16 at 11:59 pm PDT.

Kiriko with her Kitsune spirit in OW2 (Image via Blizzard)

After receiving the drop on Twitch, you will have to claim it in the Drops Inventory menu on Twitch, following which it can take up to 24 hours for it to reflect in your game.

How to unlock Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and Donut Weapon Charm in Overwatch 2

The process of obtaining the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and Donut Weapon charm is quite similar.

First, complete the three-step method above to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch account. [Skip if already done]

Once that has been done, watch any stream in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch for two hours between October 17 at 11:00 am PDT and October 24 at 12:00 am PDT to earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray. Watch for another three hours (a total of five hours) to earn the Donut Weapon Charm.

Fortunately, it isn't mandatory to watch the same stream for six hours straight. Players have the option to hop from one stream to another as long as they're in the Overwatch 2 category.

The highly anticipated game releases on October 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

