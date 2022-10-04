When will Overwatch 2 servers open? Date, time, and more explored

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment’s latest title that's touted to arrive on October 4 at 12 pm PDT. With its predecessor taking the community by storm in 2016, the game will arrive to much fanfare.

Overwatch has been one of the most renowned names in the first-person shooter esports scene. The global launch of its sequel is right around the corner, so let's take a quick peek at all the crucial details for Overwatch 2 and gear up for Blizzard’s latest.

Overwatch 2 servers opening date, time, and more

While Overwatch servers are currently undergoing a 27-hour long maintenance, they should be back online on October 4 at 12 pm PDT. It is coincidentally aligned with the timeline for the launch of Overwatch 2.

Looking at the announcement displayed as a banner on Blizzard’s application, it can be assumed that the Overwatch servers will also be hosting the new title.

The maintenance might be a pre-planned expansion of the servers to accommodate the massive number of players rushing to get their hands on the official release.

Here's the complete list of release dates and timings for Overwatch 2:

Release schedule for October 4, 2022

12 pm PDT

3 pm EST

8 pm BST

9 pm CET

11 pm GST

Release schedule for October 5, 2022

12:30 am IST

4 am JST

5 am AEST

Since it'll be a fresh release, players can expect to encounter some difficulties while trying to go online in Overwatch and its sequel. Blizzard has hopefully prepared its servers for the downpour of players who'll dive head first to enjoy the new content and gameplay.

Overwatch 2 has been built on an improved version of the previous engine. Fans can expect smoother and more fluid gameplay as the new title will introduce significant changes to the UI. It is an exciting time for all Overwatch fans as the countdown draws closer.

The title will also introduce new heroes and additional content along with unique maps and a slightly tweaked map pool for different game modes. Notably, all previous heroes and maps will be carried over to Overwatch 2.

Here is a list of the new heroes that will be playable upon launch.

Sojourn (now introduced as a damage hero)

Junker Queen

Kiriko

The new maps that players will see in Blizzard’s latest are as follows:

New York City

Toronto

Rome

Rio de Janeiro

Gothenburg

Monte Carlo

India

Portugal, Esperança

The community is enthralled with all the additional content arriving with the global release. The game also enables players to migrate their cosmetics over to the new title and play with the collectibles they have gathered over the years. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will be covering all Overwatch stories and updates regularly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far